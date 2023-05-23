Black Friday at Castel Romano Outlet: Unmissable Deals Await!

A chance for all shopaholics to grab incredible offers from May 26th to May 28th

What you’re in for at the end of May is an exciting shopping adventure where you can discover the items you’ve longed for, or didn’t know you wanted yet, at irresistible prices.

Black Friday at Castel Romano McArthurGlen Outlet means extraordinary savings (up to 50% on our outlet prices) on all the most beloved brands, from fashion to home goods to children’s clothing and accessories.

Envision a delightful day with your loved ones, hopping from store to store, discovering something special for each person and making everyone happy; imagine effortlessly checking off all items on your summer shopping list, finding the perfect gifts for all of your deserving summer-born friends, and picture yourself daring to buy extravagant items which you wouldn’t have the courage to buy had the prices been higher….

And, if the excitement of shopping leaves you with too many bags to carry, fear not! Castel Romano Outlet provides a convenient shuttle service that moves between the outlet and Termini or Eur Fermi stations, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride for you and your purchases.

Join the McArthurGlen Club to access promotions two days early and start your shopping on 24th May!

EXTRA -30% on selected items

EXTRA -40% on selected items

EXTRA -50% on selected items

EXTRA -70% on selected items adidas | Antony Morato | Blumarine | Brooks Brothers | Caleffi | Calvin Klein | Calvin Klein Underwear | Carpisa | Coach | Coccinelle | Columbia | Corneliani | Corso Roma | Crocs | David Naman | Desigual | Elena Mirò | Gallo | Gas | Gazzarrini | Guess Accessories | Guess Jeans | Guess Kids | Iceberg | IGI & CO | Ixos | K-Way | Lagostina & Rowenta | La Casa Italiana | Le Creuset | Liu Jo | Luisa Spagnoli | Marina Militare | Motostore |New Balance | Nike | North Sails | O Bag | Pal Zileri | Patrizia Pepe | Peuterey | Philipp Plein | Pinko | Primigi | Puma | Pupa | Rebel Queen by Liu Jo |Replay | Roberto Cavalli | Salomon | Sisley | Sundek | Swarovski | Tailor Club | The Bridge | The North Face | Timberland | Tommy Hilfiger | Twin Set | Under Armour | Vans| Wolford | Yamamay Furla | Gap | Gap Kids | Lindt | Michael Kors | Seventy Alcott| Aspesi | Amina Rubinacci | Benetton | Bialetti | Boggi | Bottega del Sarto | Caractere | Dsquared2 | Elisabetta Franchi | Eredi Pisanò | Flavio Castellani | Fossil | Gutteridge | Harmont & Blaine | Harmont & Blaine Junior | Il Lanificio | Karl Lagerfeld | Liu Jo Uomo | L’Oreal | Lovable | Momonì | Motivi | Napapijri | Nespresso | Petit Bateau | Re-Hash | Roy Rogers | Spada | Sunglass Hut | Vilebrequin | Woolrich Alberta Ferretti – Moschino | Gaelle Paris | Outly| Sandro Ferrone | The Cosmetics Company Store

Castel Romano Designer Outlet

Via Ponte di Piscina Cupa, 64 – Castel Romano

Mon – Sun 10am-8pm

mcarthurglen.it/castelromano