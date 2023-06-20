Terrazza Les Etoiles: Rooftop Cocktail Bar & Restaurant

Panoramic restaurant and rooftop cocktail bar near the Vatican

Les Etoiles Rooftop Restaurant & Cocktail Bar is the open rooftop terrace of the Hotel Atlante Star that offers a truly spectacular panoramic view of Rome encompassing three hundred and sixty degrees of terracotta rooftops and some of the city’s most impressive monuments. If you’re looking for a light lunch or a dinner, an aperitivo or an after dinner drink, you couldn’t find a location more romantic or luxurious.

The view takes in Castel Sant’Angelo, the Vittorio Emanuele monument, the Palace of Justice, the forested Gianicolo hill, Villa Borghese, and Monte Mario, the spidery gazometro, and the best view I’ve ever seen of the facade and dome of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Relax on couches or under their spacious umbrellas and enjoy a cocktail alongside an array of delectable finger foods. Choose from a variety of cooked and raw food, marinated salmon, yummy club sandwiches, buffalo mozzarella, hamburgers, rich salads and more, all finished off with fresh fruit.

The aperitif is served every day between 5.30pm and 9pm. There is a fixed formula at 45 euros which includes a drink (cocktail or glass of wine) accompanied by a selection of finger food, also available for vegans and celiacs.

I suggest going in the evening so you can enjoy the cool breeze above the tumult of the city below, sip a cocktail and watch the sun’s last rays warm the ancient stones of the eternal city.

If you’re looking for the ultimate romantic dinner with a view, reserve at the restaurant below the rooftop terrace and indulge in seafood, meat and pasta dishes in a luxurious setting.