Baja: the boat-restaurant-bar moored on the Tiber

Based in the heart of Rome on the Tiber bank, Baja is a Restaurant, a Cocktail bar, an Event venue suitable to host every kind of event (private, corporate and weddings) and a co-working space where you can work with a free Wi-fi connection.

It’s an escape from the city and a suggestive location, built on an ancient harbour barge on the river where silence, peace and the beauty of Rome dominate. With its high standard Italian cuisine it feels like being on holidays away from Rome. Guests will get into another dimension where they will be pampered by food, wine, cocktails, music, while the river will cradle them with its slow and eternal flow.

The location comprises two main floors, the upper floor is reserved for private events and the ground floor, open to the public, hosts one of the most suggestive Lounge bar and restaurant area where outstanding food and good music are the cornerstone. Quality and freshness are the North stars at Baja’s restaurant. The chef, wisely guided by the owner, follow a seasonal food philosophy, based on local, organic and farm-to-table products, picked every morning from a local market. Baja offers original dishes and revisions of the best recipes of Italian’s regional cuisine, accompanied by a rich wine list, coming from the best Italian wine cellars.

Baja is open all day long to offer a full River Experience, from a relaxing breakfast passing through a fantastic lunch, aperitivo or dinner with the possibility to enjoy fabulous cocktails by our Lounge Bar for the after dinner. The artistic direction at Baja, selected the best musician, DJ and music artists to offer an unforgettable River Experience onboard!