Casa Coppelle Restaurant: a chic French affair near the Pantheon

Fine dining without forgetting the traditions

Located a stone throw from the Pantheon, Casa Coppelle is a boutique restaurant where French and Italian cuisine combine to create magnificent dishes in an iconic spot, perfect for private dinners or a special date. The atmosphere at Casa Coppelle is cosy but international and elegant, distinct from all other restaurants overlooking the lively Piazza Coppelle. Casa Coppelle’s guests can enjoy dinner indoors surrounded by paintings and design furniture or appreciate the summer breeze seating outside in a total black décor.

The story of this restaurant is strongly tied to the owner’s origin: coming from the Loiranne’s region in France, Rachele Guenot’s aim is to share her gastronomic experience and bring a bit of France to the Roman table. This is why at Casa Coppelle, two strong culinary traditions meet in innovative gourmet solutions.

Moreover, under the artistic direction of Alessandro Moscatelli design and an international atmosphere contribute to making Casa Coppelle a unique spot for Romans and travellers alike.

From Rome to Paris

From lobster, pigeon, foie gras but also onion soup in a casket of homemade puff pastry, every dish is carefully thought through. Some plates of French inspiration mix with local specialities such as plin with ricotta, lemon, pecorino cheese and mint; cappellacci with rabbit in cacciatore style; seaweed tagliolini with seafood, bagna cauda and black ink sauce. Fresh pasta is made every day and is produced in-house. The same goes for sweet pastries and the bakery: the breadbasket is varied and includes hazelnut grissini, focaccia and olives swirls.

Talking to Casa Coppelle’s Roman executive chef, Gabriele Cordaro, we learn about his journey into cooking. For Gabriele, it was not a childhood dream to become a chef. Nonetheless, Gabriele’s experience is impressive. He started his professional path when he was 26 years old attending a professional course at Gambero Rosso. Then followed an experience with Giulio Terrinoni and Cristina Bowerman, two of the most knowledgeable Italian chefs, to whom he remained deeply bound by a feeling of admiration and personal, as well as professional esteem. Having worked with top culinary gurus such as Massimo Bottura and Heinz Beck – whose dishes are highly experimental and innovative, we shouldn’t be surprised to find the same ambition and professional attitude in Gabriele’s cooking.

A sophisticated but accessible menu

One of the signature dishes is made of croaker fillet, pesto in trapanese style and vichyssoise (a classic French sauce) while, as a main course, linguine, mustard, lime and raw scallops present revisited flavours that refer to the chef’s most cherished family cooking memories and that have found a new, more contemporary identity.

And If you can’t decide what to try, the chef suggests a 5-course tasting itinerary – different from the à la carte menu. An intuitive and inclusive proposal – red and white meats, game, vegetables, fish and gluten-free proposals – which aims at a more refined and niche cuisine, both for the raw materials used and for the preparation techniques and presentations of the dishes.

A designer’s dream at Casa Coppelle

Last but not least, at Casa Coppelle having fun is imperative! As you step into the venue, warmly welcomed by Coppelle’s friendly staff, the atmosphere is vibrant and you may think you are walking through one of the many art galleries spread around the city or into a speakeasy.

The uniqueness of the place, adorned with faithful reproductions of 17th/18th century paintings, is clearly noticeable at first gaze. Candles and soft lighting makes the space modern and intimate.

Each and every detail is the result of the creative genius of Jacques Garcia, a famous French architect and interior designer, mostly known for his contemporary interiors of luxurious hotels, including the Hôtel Costes in Paris (one of the first boutique hotels of the world) and the lavish Mamounia in Marrakech. A true master in high-end design whose signature has arrived at Casa Coppelle, the only project curated in the whole of Italy.

Romantic alcoves, a built-in bookcase and a vast meeting hall adorned with botanical patterns alternate in the cosy quarters of the restaurant and each space fits next to the other: the Boudoir, for instance, in shades of black and gold, is dedicated exclusively to those who wish to try the tasting menu.