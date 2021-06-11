A lush outdoor restaurant with a dreamlike atmosphere before Palatine Hill

In front of Palatine Hill and inside 400 years of history lies Unique al Palatino Garden Restaurant – the lush outdoor restaurant of the four-star Kolbe Hotel Rome. A former monastery turned hotel and restaurant in 2007, Unique al Palatino Garden Restaurant has become one of the favorite spots to enjoy an al fresco lunch or dinner in the heart of Rome.

But not just any al fresco dining spot, this one is extra special. Just step inside to get a taste of what I’m talking about and to immerse yourself in a dreamlike atmosphere: blossoming trees and centuries-old olive trees and citrus trees hidden by the clamor of the city. The restaurant’s garden is everything one could wish for, it’s an oasis of peace to taste delicious flavors tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Unique al Palatino Garden Restaurant offers traditional Italian cuisine with a contemporary twist using innovative cooking techniques. Ingredients are fresh and the produce is exclusively Italian for an emotional experience around the Italian territory.

To embark on a culinary journey, order the delicate tagliolini with shrimps, zucchini, and tomatos, or the flavor-packed bass filetto on zucchini cream and tomatos.

Vegetarians, a wide selection of dishes awaits you. The must order? You can’t go wrong with the aubergine millefoglia with basil sauce. Just remember to leave some space for desserts! From the classic tiramisù to the millefoglie with crème patisserie and berries. The superb wine list and excellent service will also contribute to an incredible experience.

Their garden is a magical location to dine in, as is their fabulous open terrace with a breathtaking view, which is only available for private parties. If you prefer to stay indoors, the restaurant also boasts a beautiful interior dining room with enchanting vaulted ceilings and a mix of wooden and red accents. The setting is the perfect combination between the past and present, refined elegance and antique charm.

And within a stone’s throw away from Circo Massimo and the Jewish Quarter, Unique al Palatino Garden Restaurant is the perfect place to stop by for a delicious lunch, a romantic candlelit evening immersed in a charming garden with your other half, a place to organize a party, or even a business encounter.