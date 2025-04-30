Dolce & Gabbana: The “Grand Tour” Arrives in Rome for the First Time

Via Veneto will be the heart of the events, scheduled from July 12 to 16.

Today it was officially announced that Dolce & Gabbana’s iconic “Grand Tour” will arrive in Rome from July 12 to 16. After enchanting cities like Taormina, Venice, Naples, Como, Syracuse, Alberobello, and Nora, the fashion house is bringing its celebration of Italian beauty and culture to the Eternal City for the first time.

The center of the initiative, paying tribute to Fellini’s Rome, will be Via Veneto — the stage for the opening event on July 12 and the setting for a special photography exhibition. The exhibit will showcase never-before-seen paparazzi images capturing life on the iconic street during the 1950s and 1960s.

On July 13, the High Jewelry collection will be presented in the evocative setting of Villa Adriana in Tivoli, specifically within the Maritime Theatre. The era of Emperor Hadrian will serve as the muse for these creations.

On July 14, the Alta Moda (high fashion) collection will take center stage among the ruins of the Roman Forum.

Then, on July 15, the Alta Sartoria (high tailoring) show will unfold on the bridge of Castel Sant’Angelo.

The grand finale will take place on July 16 in a yet-to-be-revealed secret location. The exhibition on Via Veneto will be fully accessible to the public — a way of bringing haute couture into the daily life of the Eternal City.

INSPIRATION

High Fashion Returns to Rome in 2025

The Exhibition

Meanwhile, from May 14 to August 13, the exhibition “From the Heart to the Hands: Dolce & Gabbana” will be on display at Palazzo delle Esposizioni. Curated by Florence Müller, the show was previously presented with great success at Milan’s Palazzo Reale and the Grand Palais in Paris.

Over 200 creations will be exhibited, tracing the creative journey of designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Highlights include a cinematic narrative of the maison and a behind-the-scenes look at its tailoring process — revealing the secrets behind their iconic jackets and corsets.

