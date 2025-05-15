From the Heart to the Hands: Dolce&Gabbana Exhibition at Palazzo delle Esposizioni

The exhibition From the Heart to the Hands: Dolce&Gabbana, running through August 13, brings the creations of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana to Rome — a journey through fashion, time, art, memory, and craftsmanship.

There’s one word to describe the exhibition From the Heart to the Hands: Dolce&Gabbana at Palazzo delle Esposizioni in Rome: wonder.

After its acclaimed showings in Milan and Paris, the exhibition curated by Florence Müller arrives in the Italian capital — open until August 13 in the grand halls designed by Pio Piacentini and inaugurated in 1883. More than just a fashion exhibition, it’s a theatrical journey that transports visitors through temples, opera houses, and cinematic scenes, brought to life by Agence Galuchat’s scenography, and showcasing over 200 unique creations by the legendary duo, icons of Italian Haute Couture.

INSPIRATION

Dolce & Gabbana: The “Grand Tour” Arrives in Rome for the First Time

A “Grand Tour” of tradition and beauty

Within this lavish (and at times surreal) carousel of satin and embroidery, velvet and crystals, lace, fringes, and pom-poms, a delicate scent of rose and patchouli leads guests on a journey — from Rome to Alberobello, from Venetian mosaic art to Nuragic Sardinia, from the white ceramics of Grottaglie inspiring Alta Sartoria’s embroidery to the Mediterranean summer of Portofino.

Trulli become headdresses, skirts transform into architectural structures, and mannequins rise dressed in Naples and the Colosseum — a tribute to beauty in all its forms.

Even the softness of a Sicilian cassata echoes in intricate lace, while Palazzo Vecchio’s architecture is reimagined in embroidery.

Bold and breathtaking, Dolce & Gabbana enchant Palazzo delle Esposizioni with their own “Grand Tour” of the Italian peninsula. Unfolding across nearly 1,500 square meters of immersive spaces, the exhibition invites visitors into the creative mind of a brand that is sensual, ironic, irreverent — at times provocative, even revolutionary.

This show is an open love letter to Italian culture, a timeless muse for Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

What’s new in the Roman edition

Even for those who experienced the Milan debut, the Roman itinerary offers surprises — including three new themed rooms.

The third space, Cinema, is dedicated to one of Dolce & Gabbana’s enduring sources of inspiration: Italian film. In particular, it features a special tribute to the artistry of Giuseppe Tornatore.

Sardinian Art pays tribute to the island’s rich heritage and the beauty of its ancient megalithic architecture.

Tailoring Anatomy explores corsetry and the study of the human form as a cornerstone of fashion history. The corset — a structure that reshapes the body with boning — is reinterpreted here through references to 18th- and 19th-century designs, the seductive guêpières of the 1950s, and the sensual universe of Helmut Newton.

Dal Cuore Alle Mani: Dolce&Gabbana, Roma 2025 | Foto: © DSL STUDIO Dal Cuore Alle Mani: Dolce&Gabbana, Roma 2025 | Foto: © DSL STUDIO

At Palazzo delle Esposizioni, the dress becomes a form of storytelling — an act of identity. Craftsmanship transforms into visual poetry, while the music echoing through the halls serves as its score.

The origins of the two designers — Sicilian Domenico Dolce and Milanese Stefano Gabbana — shape an aesthetic sensibility that reinterprets the Italian imagination with both precision and creative freedom.

From the architecture of classical antiquity to the golden glow of Byzantine mosaics, from Renaissance and Baroque painting to opera, from neorealist cinema to ancestral artisanal knowledge, Italy has always been a boundless and generous source of inspiration for each of their creations.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss This Exhibition

Whether you’re a fashion lover or not, this exhibition leaves a lasting impression.

It captivates with tributes to Sicily’s ceramic traditions, dating back to the Mycenaean era, when key production centers included Caltagirone, Monreale, and Santo Stefano di Camastra — their vibrant artistry echoed in the ornate decorations of Alta Moda gowns.

You’ll be amazed by the nods to Venice’s iconic glassmaking heritage and the homage to white Baroque, brought to life through the enchanting art of master sculptor Giacomo Serpotta.

Voluptuous garments inspired by carved wooden figures from the 17th and 18th centuries evoke the theatrical splendor of the Baroque era — a celebration of Italian tradition transformed into wearable art.

We step gently into the ateliers — the beating heart and engine behind the Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria, and Alta Gioielleria collections — and witness, with our eyes, the skilled hands behind each creation.

We relive the 2017 Alta Sartoria show, held in front of the Cathedral of Monreale, a tribute to a masterpiece of architecture blending Arab, Norman, and Byzantine influences. Or the runway presentation in Venice for the Fall/Winter 2021–2022 season — an homage to the Byzantine mosaics of St. Mark’s Basilica and its stunning Cosmatesque floor.

The final stop takes us to Sardinia. Inspired by the procession of Sant’Efisio, the collections honor Sardinian weaving techniques such as pibiones, and recall the unique tradition of coccoi pintau, the intricately carved ceremonial bread.

The voluminous coats evoke the mastruca, the traditional shepherd’s garment worn by the Mamuthones during the Mamoiada carnival — a ritual symbolizing the eternal struggle between good and evil, between winter and summer.

Here, fashion becomes culture — a lavish manual that, beyond its “wow effect,” weaves together tradition and discovery.

Till 13 August 2025

Palazzo delle Esposizioni

Via Nazionale, 194

Opening hours: Sun-Wed 10.00-20.00, Thur-Sat 10.00-22.30

Tickets: Full €19, reduced €17

palazzoesposizioniroma.it