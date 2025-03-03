High Fashion Returns to Rome in 2025

Rome reclaims its place in the fashion world with Valentino Garavani, Dior, Fendi, and Dolce & Gabbana.

For decades, Rome was at the heart of high fashion—its sartorial heritage and craftsmanship made it a hub for haute couture. However, the city’s influence in the global fashion scene has since waned, with Paris and Milan taking center stage.

But that’s about to change. In 2025, fashion is making a comeback to the Eternal City, with major high fashion houses bringing their prestigious events to Rome.

Valentino Garavani

Kicking off this exciting fashion revival is Valentino Garavani. The designer will present a fashion and art exhibition, taking place at the new home of the Fondazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giammetti.

Following an extensive urban regeneration project, the historic building 23 Piazza Mignanelli, adjacent to the Valentino Maison, has in fact been transformed into PM23, a dynamic cultural hub designed by Nemesi Architects. Seamlessly blending innovation and functionality, PM23 will serve as the cultural hub of the foundation, dedicated to fostering art, fashion, and creativity.

Dior

Dior is also embracing Rome as a fashion destination this year. On May 27, the fashion house will present its Cruise 2026 Collection in the Eternal City, marking a historic first for the brand under Maria Grazia Chiuri. The location remains undisclosed, but expectations are high for a breathtaking setting.

Dolce & Gabbana

Following Dior, Dolce & Gabbana will bring their opulent aesthetic to Rome in July as part of their Grand Tour of Italy. Over the course of four days, the design duo will celebrate their Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria, and Alta Gioielleria, showcasing the very best of Italian high fashion, tailoring, and jewelry.

Fendi

Finally, Fendi will be honoring its 100th anniversary with a series of exclusive events throughout 2025. The celebrations will begin with a runway show at Milan Fashion Week in February and will culminate in Rome during the summer.

Details are still under wraps, but the historic boutique in Largo Goldoni will be at the heart of the festivities. Given Fendi’s deep-rooted connection to Rome (think of its iconic headquarters at the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana) we expect nothing less than grand, unforgettable moments.

INSPIRATION

Rome Shopping Guide: The Best Boutiques And Shops

Dolce & Gabbana

With these major fashion houses choosing Rome as the stage for their most prestigious events, 2025 will be a turning point for the city’s place in the fashion world.

Fashion is back in Rome, and this time, it’s here to stay.