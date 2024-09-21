The first major painting exhibition after Botero’s death

Botero’s stunning artworks have just landed at Palazzo Bonaparte and will impress its visitors until 19 January 2025. The exhibition, curated by Lina Botero, the artist’s daughter, and Cristina Carrillo de Albornoz, is a tribute to the Colombian artist who passed away just a year ago while he was in the very act of painting.

The exhibition, curated by Lina Botero, the artist’s daughter, and Cristina Carrillo de Albornoz, is one of the most anticipated exhibitions of the fall in Rome and is a tribute to the Colombian artist who passed away just a year ago while he was in the very act of painting.

Featuring over 120 works, the exposition examines the prolific and remarkable production that defined Botero’s career. It highlights not only his iconic and imposing figures, but also, his mastery of various techniques, including oil painting, sculpture, pastels, pencil drawing, charcoal, and red chalk, showcasing the depth and versatility of his artistry.

A broad collection full of colours, forms and never-seen-before works

The works are masterfully arranged and divided into eleven different sections based on the themes of the artworks. Botero is renowned for his beautiful and sensual female characters, as well as his ironic perspective on human nature in the most ordinary moments of life. From a naked woman admiring herself in the bathroom mirror to a man napping at a table after a picnic, Botero captures human nature with empathy and irony, never tiring the viewer. His subjects range from religious to political themes, from the circus to the corrida, with tauromachy being one of Botero’s most central representations.

My ambition was to be a painter, and only a painter. I started painting when I was fourteen and since then nothing could make me stop. Fernando Botero Tweet

Fernando Botero, La Menina, Dopo Velasquez, s.d. Olio su tela, 198×160 cm, Collezione privata

The exhibition roots into Fernando Botero’s evolution as a painter, tracing the milestones and artistic transformations throughout his life. His journey began at an exceptionally young age, when he first picked up a paintbrush after making the bold decision to leave matador school. Originally on a path to becoming a bullfighter, Botero’s passion for art overtook his early ambitions, and he committed himself fully to the pursuit of painting. This pivotal moment marked the beginning of a lifelong exploration of form, volume, and expression, leading to his signature style of depicting exaggerated, voluminous figures.

INSPIRATION

Eight monumental sculptures for the exhibition dedicated to Fernando Botero

Fernando Botero Dopo Piero della Francesca (Dittico), 1998, Olio su tela, 204×177 cm, Collezione privata Fernando Botero. Dopo Piero della Francesca (Dittico), 1998, Olio su tela, 204×177 cm, Collezione privata

Botero’s artistic evolution: shaping a voluminous view of the world

Through the exhibition, visitors can witness how Botero’s early influences, cultural heritage, and personal experiences shaped his unique artistic voice, culminating in a body of work that transcends different eras and geography. Each phase of his career reflects a deepening mastery of technique, a nuanced understanding of human nature, and a distinct approach to reimagining the world around him.

Fernando Botero, Ballerina alla sbarra, 2001, Olio su tela, 164×116 cm, Collezione privata

Don’t miss out:

Homage to Mantegna : This piece, a rare and previously unseen artwork from an American private collection, was recently rediscovered after decades by Lina Botero through Christie’s.

: This piece, a rare and previously unseen artwork from an American private collection, was recently rediscovered after decades by Lina Botero through Christie’s. Las Meninas : During his apprenticeship at the Prado, Botero created his own version of Velázquez’s iconic painting. However, his Menina goes beyond a mere reproduction; it stands as an original work, distinctly Botero.

: During his apprenticeship at the Prado, Botero created his own version of Velázquez’s iconic painting. However, his Menina goes beyond a mere reproduction; it stands as an original work, distinctly Botero. The Corrida’s Mirror Room: On the second floor, immerse yourself in the vibrant world of toreros, enhanced by music and lights, creating a dynamic and immersive experience.

Until 19 January 2025

PALAZZO BONAPARTE



Piazza Venezia, 5

Opening times:

Monday to Thursday: 9am – 7:30pm

Weekend: 9am – 9pm

Tickets:

Full 16.00€ + online fee

mostrepalazzobonaparte.it