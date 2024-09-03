Must-See Exhibitions This Fall in Rome

This fall, Rome is hosting many exciting exhibitions that art enthusiasts won’t want to miss.

One of the highlights is the “Botero in Rome” exhibition, featuring eight monumental sculptures by the renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero. These sculptures depict human and animal figures and are on display in Rome’s major squares until October 1st. You can find these impressive bronze works in Piazza San Lorenzo in Lucina, Piazza San Silvestro, Piazza Mignanelli, Piazza del Popolo, Largo di San Carlo al Corso, and the Terrazza del Pincio.

Donna seduta 2000, Bronzo, 212x197x192 cm

In addition to the outdoor sculptures, Botero is the focus of a comprehensive retrospective at Palazzo Bonaparte, the most extensive ever held in Rome. This exhibition, running from September 17, 2024 until January 19, 2025, showcases medium and large-scale works, including paintings, watercolors, and sculptures, celebrating the artistry of one of the greatest masters of the post-war period.

Another exciting exhibition this fall is Sharon Stone’s solo show at the Museo dell’Ara Pacis in November. Sharon Stone sees herself as a multi-talented artist—writer, painter, actress—and will showcase her paintings in the Eternal City.

At MAXXI, the exhibition “Passeggiate Romane” offers a journey through Rome’s artistic history. The exhibition, running until November 10, 2024, features works by contemporary artists such as Giuseppe Capogrossi, Christo, and Giorgio De Chirico, alongside masterpieces like Canaletto’s iconic views of the city. It’s an invitation to walk through Rome’s streets and experience the city’s rich artistic heritage.

Also at MAXXI, from October 25, 2024, to March 2, 2025, the MAXXI BVLGARI PRIZE 2024 will be held. The three finalists—Riccardo Benassi, Monia Ben Hamouda, and Binta Diaw—will present site-specific works created exclusively for the prize in the Gian Ferrari Hall. At the end of the exhibition, the winner will be announced, and their work will be acquired by the museum.

Palazzo Barberini is currently hosting the exhibition “Tiziano, Bellini, Bronzino: Masterpieces from the Borghese Gallery at Palazzo Barberini,” which will run until October 27, 2024. The exhibition also introduces eight new works into its collection, enriching the visitor experience.

Lastly, until January 2025, the Museo di Roma at Palazzo Braschi is showcasing two paintings by the great Venetian painter Sebastiano Ricci. These works, depicting the mythological scenes “The Triumph of Venus” and “Bacchus and Ariadne,” are being exhibited to the public for the first time.