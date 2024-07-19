Fernando Botero in Rome

Eight monumental sculptures for the exhibition dedicated to the Colombian artist.

The striking physicality of Fernando Botero’s sculptures invades the historic center of Rome, thanks to the exhibition titled Botero in Rome, organized by the Fernando Botero Foundation in collaboration with Il Cigno GG Edizioni, BAM Eventi d’arte, and Il Cigno Arte.

Eight monumental sculptures, created by the Colombian artist between the 1990s and 2000s, depicting human and animal figures, will enliven Rome’s major squares until October 1st. Piazza San Lorenzo in Lucina, Piazza San Silvestro, Piazza Mignanelli, Piazza del Popolo, Largo di San Carlo al Corso, and the Terrazza del Pincio will host his bronze works, creating a highly impactful scenic effect.

Art must primarily produce pleasure. It must be an oasis of joy amid life’s difficulties. For him, the greatest gift was seeing the smile on the face of those who appreciated his work. Lina Botero, the artist’s daughter

Cavallo con briglie, 2009, Bronzo, 325x290x130 cm Gatto, 1999, Bronzo, 253x195x163 cm

This open-air museum will accompany tourists and residents for the next three months. The project, curated by Lina Botero, the artist’s daughter, precedes a major exhibition dedicated to Botero that will be held at Palazzo Bonaparte in Rome from September 2024, marking a year since his passing.

Urban Vision Group, a creative-tech media company and partner of the initiative, will enhance the exhibition’s visibility by broadcasting a map of the sculpture locations on large LED screens placed in central areas of the city near the sculptures.

Donna distesa, 2003, Bronzo, 361x169x141 cm

“With this exhibition, the intention is to encourage citizens to take the time to observe the wonderful spaces of this city from new perspectives. Contemporary art in historical sites represents a dialogue between past and present, merging cultural memory with current artistic expressions. This combination allows us to re-read and reinterpret the historical heritage in light of modern sensibilities, stimulating critical reflection on our relationship with history,” said Giulia Silvia Ghia, Councillor for Cultural Policies.

Fernando Botero

Born in Colombia in 1932, Fernando Botero made the pursuit of volume his stylistic hallmark. His style was influenced by his travels in Italy in the 1950s, where he admired the works of Renaissance painters such as Piero della Francesca and Paolo Uccello. Additionally, the pre-Columbian art of his native land strongly influenced him. This mix is expressed in his figures of corpulent men, women, and animals with round faces and robust bodies.

Venere Dormiente, 1994, Bronzo, 138x356x180 cm

From 10 July until 1 October 2024

Map of the works:

Piazza del Popolo: Adam – Standing Man and Eve – Standing Woman

Adam – Standing Man and Eve – Standing Woman Piazza San Silvestro : Seated Woman

: Seated Woman Largo di San Carlo al Corso : Horse with Bridle

: Horse with Bridle Piazza di San Lorenzo in Lucina : Cat

: Cat Piazza Mignanelli : Seated Woman

: Seated Woman Terrazza del Pincio: Sleeping Venus and Reclining Woman

comune.roma.it