Finger’s Roma, a creative Japanese fusion restaurant in Piazza del Popolo

An unfogettable tasting experience

If you are looking for a transformative and multicultural gastronomic experience, Finger’s Roma is for you. A stone’s throw away from Piazza del Popolo, this extraordinary restaurant in Rome lets you step into a corner of Japan, take a detour to Brazil, and lose yourself in the myriad of mingling flavors.

The all-Japanese kitchen staff provides ample choice for any palate, between classic Japanese dishes and Brazilian-Japanese fusion; Finger’s offers something for everybody, sporting a biblical menu counting 77 dishes to choose from.

Fish, both raw and cooked, abunds, and meat follows suit – in dozens of iterations and often unusual combinations with fresh ingredients and homemade sauces all prepared right in the kitchen at Finger’s. Creativity is a pillar here, and even “classic” dishes like sashimi, nigiri, tartarers, tacos, gyoza, and udon, are unlike what you will find in other restaurants.

Every dish is a true work of art; beyond tasting delicious, it also looks spectacular. An example is their fuming nigiri (pictured), as tasty as it is exhuberant. But the focus is far from only being on the finished dish: the quality of the produce they select is almost an obsession for the staff at Finger’s, just as important as the cooking method itself.

If the choice of what to order is too daunting, you can always trust the chef and pick one of their seasonal menus. They also offer a vegan menu, so everyone is truly welcome here. If you are looking for recommendations, their forte is their Alaskan black cod in orange sauce, a dish so sweet that it will melt in your mouth – it requires 48 hours to prepare, and even people who don’t usually go for cooked fish should try. If you’re looking for something easy, their prawn rolls are to die for, their carpaccio and tartares are excellent, and their fish burgers are also a great option. The meat offer varies from a 1kg Tomahawk steak with fried manioc and season vegetables, Picanha with rice, fried egg, and vegetables.

With great food should come great drink choices, and Finger’s Roma does not disappoint. Behind the bar are talented mixologists led by the Filipino John Rheymar Salazar Bolus. Their creative cocktails also follow a Japanese-Brazilian style, taking ingredients from all over the world; one of their signature drinks is a Lychee Martini with Japanese gin, elderflower liqueur and lychee juice. Sake lovers will also have their pick of the traditional Japanese drink.

The Finger’s brand was created in 2004 by the Japanese-Brazilian chef Roberto Okabe, with other restaurants in Milan and Porto Cervo. Finger’s Roma first opened in 2017 and is currently managed by Danilo Gaggioli, who’s been making quality and experience their strong suit. For Gaggioli, dinner should not only be about food, but also fun. In fact, musical entertainment is an important component of weekend nights at Finger’s Roma, where patrons can enjoy musical entertainment as they eat and drink.

Finger’s should be your top choice for a fine Japanese (and fusion) dining experience in the heart of Rome; it is a place where you can enjoy spectacular food in a quiet yet harmonious ambience, the best of its kind.