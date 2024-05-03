New Food Experience: tasty gluten and lactose free restaurant in Rome

A delicious 100% gluten and lactose free menu in Prati

If you are looking for a restaurant that brings together friends and family members with different dietary needs, the New Food Experience in Prati is what you need. Originally established as a gluten and lactose-free product laboratory, this culinary haven has recently transformed into a full-fledged restaurant where guests won’t need to specify each allergy or dietary needs as every dish is completely gluten and lactose free, from the antipasti to the desserts and foamy lactose-free coffees.

Nestled in the heart of the elegant Prati district, just a ten-minute stroll from the Vatican Museum, it offers a convenient location for both locals and travelers exploring Rome’s main attractions. The restaurant’s style is simple but cosy and outdoor tables are available in the dehors overlooking the treelined street – perfect for a spritz and a platter of cold cuts at sunset. A plus is the wait staff: knowledgeable and sensitive to diverse needs as you would expect from this kind of venue.

Inclusivity without giving up on taste is key

For those with celiac disease or lactose intolerance, the delight of savoring dishes like carbonara or fried antipasti, perhaps for the very first time, is truly remarkable. Chef Davide Belardinelli has crafted an inclusive yet flavourful menu designed to be enjoyed by all guests – and if you’ve never experienced gluten-free cuisine before, you’ll hardly notice the difference. The taste and the texture of the products is so similar to the gluten pasta that it’s not uncommon for customers to double-check with the staff to ensure that their tonnarelli are genuinely gluten-free. Thus, literally everyone can safely indulge in the New Food Experience whose menu features locally sourced and seasonal ingredients mostly handpicked by the chef from the nearby Mercato Trionfale.

Try out the trendy puff pastry cube (a flagship product of the laboratory), chopped beef, semi-dry cherry tomatoes, truffled yolk. But also butter and anchovy pie, puntarelle alla romana and pan brioche with grilled moscardini, chickpeas and peppers. The first courses proudly present homemade pastas, including Fettuccina Experience with butter, Parmesan cheese, raw beef and lemon gel or fettuccina with egg, artichokes, pecorino cheese mousse and egg roe.

The main courses then range from the fresh and delicate flavours of the cutlet of sea bass, saffron and spring vegetables to the warm pea soup in vignarola. For dessert, you will find a chocolate caprese with red fruits and tonka bean cream but also the more classic tiramisu and biscotteria with custard cream.

The wine list features a curated selection focused on showcasing local producers and includes a variety of natural wines.

The restaurant provides a safe haven for those who are not normally able to enjoy lunch or dinner out because of little attention to allergies requirements and also offers monthly New Food Experience events, featuring live music with guitar and vocal duets, alongside our ‘Incontri a Tavola’ collaborations with home chefs.

Address:

Via Germanico, 190 (Prati) Opening hours:

Tuesday – Sunday: from 12am to 3pm and from 7pm to 11pm.

Closed on Mondays Contact:

Newfoodexperience.it