Hanami 2021 at Rome’s Botanical Garden

An itinerary of contemporary art, a dialogue between nature and art, and a picnic!

On April 17 and 18, 2021 Rome’s Botanical Garden will host the ancient Japanese celebration of Hanami, to observe the extraordinary blooming of the cherry trees in the Japanese Garden. This is the 6th edition of “Hanami at the Botanical Garden” in collaboration with the Institute of Japanese Culture in Rome celebrating the magnificent bloom of the cherry trees that currenlty dominate the Japanese Gardens, under the patronage of the Italy-Japan Foundation.

From 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, the public will be welcomed and walked in small groups to the Japanese Gardens every 10/15 minutes. The tour will last approximately one hour.

On the itinerary from the entrance of the Botanical Garden to the Japanese Garden, there will be artworks by the students of the Academy of Fine Arts with compositions realized by Ikebana Ohara ALU Study Group. The flower compositions created in the gardens are inspired by the concept of a dialogue between ikebana and sculpture, and they will interact with their surroundings and the exhibited artworks through an accurate selection of vegetal essences.

Gift yourself with this unique experience of a picnic amid the blooming cherry trees by Yam Orto Botanico. In the cafe area of the Botanic Gardens you will be able to choose your picnic basket: adult (€15) or child (€10). Reserve your basket by calling +39 351.885 8150 or emailing ask@yamortobotanicoroma.com.

17-18 APRIL

Museo Orto Botanico

Largo Cristina di Svezia 23/A

9am-6pm

Entry ticket: €6. We suggest to book online to ensure a ticket and skip the line, but tickets can also be bought on the spot.

INSPIRATION

A Must-See In Rome: The Botanical Garden