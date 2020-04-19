House calls by English Speaking Doctors in Rome

When you’re traveling or living abroad, the last thing you want to worry about when you’re sick is tracking down an English-speaking doctor. MedinAction is an on-demand house call medical service for travelers, expatriates, and students abroad. MedinAction delivers qualified English-speaking doctors in Rome and other cities in Italy (Milan, Bologna, Florence, Venice, Naples) to a patient’s doorstep, 24/7.

Finding a doctor in a foreign country has never been so easy. Contact your personal physician through the website, mobile app or phone. The doctor can arrive the same day to your home, office, or place of your choosing. You can book ahead too. Either way it takes less than 5 minutes to schedule a visit.

A Doctor On Demand

A qualified physician will come right to your doorstep: doctors for house calls, health consultations, and lab work (blood tests, swab samples, strep-throat tests, X-Ray, MRI, Ultrasound). You can even get prescriptions refills from the comfort of your home.

MedinAction also offers specialized visits via their expert clinic network for expats and tourists who need more than a general practitioner (gynecologist, cardiologist, pediatrician and more).

Online Medical Consultation

In addition to doctor house-call visits, MedinAction recently launched the Online Medical Consultation connecting doctors and patients virtually through audio and video calls. You can access clinical advice, no matter where in the world you are.

You don’t have to worry about the costs either: MedinAction works with numerous insurance companies and will bill your insurance directly. Otherwise, you can pay in cash or via Paypal. The doctor will provide a detailed receipt that you may submit to your insurance company for reimbursement.

The great thing is that you can also live chat with a doctor! Just go to the website www.medinaction.com or download the MedinAction app on the Apple Store.

The service is available now throughout Italy..

The Co-founder has been named by Wired magazine as one of the best Innovative Italian Entrepreneurs under-35 and was also candidate for the Wired Audi Innovation Award 2014.

So, sick happens! but you can download MedinAction app and stay safe!

+39 320 40 65709

info@medinaction.com

www.medinaction.com