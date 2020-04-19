House calls by English Speaking Doctors in Rome
When you’re traveling or living abroad, the last thing you want to worry about when you’re sick is tracking down an English-speaking doctor. MedinAction is an on-demand house call medical service for travelers, expatriates, and students abroad. MedinAction delivers qualified English-speaking doctors in Rome and other cities in Italy (Milan, Bologna, Florence, Venice, Naples) to a patient’s doorstep, 24/7.
Finding a doctor in a foreign country has never been so easy. Contact your personal physician through the website, mobile app or phone. The doctor can arrive the same day to your home, office, or place of your choosing. You can book ahead too. Either way it takes less than 5 minutes to schedule a visit.
A Doctor On Demand
A qualified physician will come right to your doorstep: doctors for house calls, health consultations, and lab work (blood tests, swab samples, strep-throat tests, X-Ray, MRI, Ultrasound). You can even get prescriptions refills from the comfort of your home.
MedinAction also offers specialized visits via their expert clinic network for expats and tourists who need more than a general practitioner (gynecologist, cardiologist, pediatrician and more).
Online Medical Consultation
In addition to doctor house-call visits, MedinAction recently launched the Online Medical Consultation connecting doctors and patients virtually through audio and video calls. You can access clinical advice, no matter where in the world you are.
You don’t have to worry about the costs either: MedinAction works with numerous insurance companies and will bill your insurance directly. Otherwise, you can pay in cash or via Paypal. The doctor will provide a detailed receipt that you may submit to your insurance company for reimbursement.
The great thing is that you can also live chat with a doctor! Just go to the website www.medinaction.com or download the MedinAction app on the Apple Store.
The service is available now throughout Italy..
The Co-founder has been named by Wired magazine as one of the best Innovative Italian Entrepreneurs under-35 and was also candidate for the Wired Audi Innovation Award 2014.
So, sick happens! but you can download MedinAction app and stay safe!
+39 320 40 65709
1 Comment
Hi everyone,
I just wanted to say this is a great service and I am very happy to see we have it in Rome. It is not always easy to deal with Italian hospitals when you’re a foreigner.
I tried the service already twice and would highly recommend it. Once, when my mother was here and had a bad eye infection and a second time for my back pains (ear acupuncture and it worked!!!). I only dealt with Doctor Andrea who was very quick in answering and making sure my mother receives an immediate check up and assistance as well as for myself when I hurt my back.
I want to take this opportunity to also thank him and congratulate the group for a job well done.
With regards,
Felicia