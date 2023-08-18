Hydromania Water Park

Discover one of the largest water amusement parks in Italy

Craving an escape to a tropical… metropolitan island? Our suggestion is to head to Hydromania, the water park located in Casale Lumbroso, just a few kilometers from Rome.

Spread across a 90,000 square meter area surrounded by greenery, Hydromania is the perfect destination for a fun-filled day. As one of the largest parks in Central Italy, it offers numerous recreational and sports activities, along with the opportunity to enjoy wholesome outdoor relaxation in a wellness oasis.

Inside, you’ll find a variety of pools: the wave pool, the semi-Olympic pool, three whirlpool pools, the fitness pool for water sports enthusiasts, the Arrival-Slides Pool, and the Adult Water Slides.

Hydromania offers thrill-seeking adventurers a variety of exhilarating attractions, such as the K2 water slide, consisting of two vertiginous tracks, each 104 meters long, towering from a 33-meter high starting tower. There’s also the Black Hole, a 190-meter tube that you navigate aboard a special raft.

Furthermore, there’s the Multipista, a foam slide with six colorful lanes, and the Treccia, comprising two enclosed hydro-tubes that will provide you with a breathtaking descent.

Among the new additions are the Big River Adventure, a 150-meter-long enclosed slide that you can tackle alone or with a partner aboard special rafts; and then the Wave Ride, a sail-shaped slide that stands 15 meters high and stretches 69 meters long. Descending through an enclosed tube, the Dual Spin Bowl offers two heart-pounding water slides for an incredibly adrenaline-fueled ride.

Special attention is devoted to the little ones: specially designed attractions that are both fun and extremely safe await them. These include the Toboga water slides (with 2 panoramic tracks) and Kamikaze, as well as the Kids’ Lagoon, an area consisting of three pools with games, slides, and rocks with waterfalls. Additionally, you can leave your children at the Miniclub, where they can play and engage in playful activities under the supervision of qualified entertainers.

The animation team will engage you in various activities suitable for all age groups, taking place every day from 3 to 5 pm: water aerobics classes in the Fitness Pool, group dances, the foam machine, and water games with a final prize.

As for your palate’s needs, the park offers a self-service restaurant, 5 bar points, and a pizzeria/fryer at the Kids’ Lagoon bar. And if you’re tempted by some theme-related shopping, numerous shops offer sportswear, footwear, swimwear, gadgets, and photo printing.

Vicolo Casale Lumbroso 200, Casale Lumbroso (Roma)

hydromania.it