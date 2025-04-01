La Casa delle Farfalle: A Butterfly House in Rome

Step into a tropical greenhouse and admire exotic butterflies in Rome. Open until June 15th!

Located near the Parco Degli Acquedotti in the Pignatelli neighborhood in Rome, La Casa delle Farfalle (The Butterfly House) offers a unique experience to see butterflies up close in a tropical greenhouse from the until June, 15th.

This space is filled with exotic plants and butterflies from Asia, South America, and other regions, creating a living environment where these insects can fly freely.

Photo by Sascha Athos Proietti

Experience butterflies in a new way

At La Casa delle Farfalle, visitors can walk among the butterflies as they fly, rest, feed, and interact with each other. The greenhouse is designed to replicate their natural habitat, making it an ideal spot to observe these beautiful creatures.

A highlight of the visit is the chance to see butterflies emerge from their chrysalises and take flight for the first time.

Photo by Sascha Athos Proietti

Fun and Educational for All Ages

The Butterfly House offers a fun and educational experience for visitors of all ages. Guides explain the life cycle of butterflies and share interesting facts about their behavior, camouflage, and other insect species.

On weekends and public holidays, La Casa delle Farfalle offers activities for families, such as creative workshops for kids, face painting, and colorful markets with artisanal products.

Visitors can also learn how to create their own butterfly garden by discovering the plants that caterpillars and butterflies enjoy.

Photo by Sascha Athos Proietti

Plan Your Visit

La Casa delle Farfalle is open daily, including holidays. The venue is accessible by buses 663 and 765, and the Arco di Travertino metro station is nearby. There is also internal parking.

Tickets are 9 euros for adults, 6 euros for children ages 4-12 as well as disabled visitors, and free for children under 4. You can also buy an open ticket for priority entry.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the magic of butterflies in Rome! Whether you’re learning about their incredible life cycle or enjoying a fun family day out, La Casa delle Farfalle promises an unforgettable visit.

Casa delle Farfalle

Via Annia Regilla, 245, Rome

Monday-Friday 10:00am-2:00pm, 3:00pm-7:00pm

Saturday-Sunday 10:00pm-7:00pm

Last admission at 6:30pm

Tickets: Full €9, Reduced €6

lacasadellefarfalleonline.it