The Best Rooftops in Rome

The 26 best rooftop bars in Rome

Looking to spend a balmy evening doing aperitivo or dinner with a panoramic view over the city? Here are our favourite rooftop bars with a view in Rome for summer…

Cielo Bar @ Hotel de la Ville

Via Sistina, 69 (Centro Storico)

Rooftop: 12pm – 12am

Cielo is a glamorous rooftop bar at the very top of the Spanish Steps. Come to enjoy an aperitivo and bar menu, with live music from 7pm to 10pm. The rooftop is lined with red and white striped umbrellas so you might think you were in Positano if it wasn’t for the spectacular city views.

Les Etoiles @ Hotel Atlante Star

Via dei Bastioni 1 (Prati)

Les Etoiles Rooftop Cocktail Bar: 10am-10pm

Lunch: on weekends 12.30pm – 2.30pm

Restaurant: 7pm-10pm

Les Etoiles Rooftop Cocktail Bar offers a truly spectacular panoramic view of Rome encompassing 360° of terracotta rooftops and some of the city’s most impressive monuments. The view takes in the best view we’ve ever seen of the facade and dome of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Tiziano Terrace @ Monti Palace Hotel

Via Cavour, 185 (Monti)

Rooftop Bar & Bistro: Monday – Saturday 5pm – 11pm

Reservation: mandatory

Located in the Monti neighbourhood, and up on the 5th floor of the Monti Palace Hotel, this terrace boasts tall windows, a cosy outside area, an impressive bar, and a lovely seating area where customers can enjoy their meals in the sun. It’s the perfect place for the summer (and winter) months!

Singer Palace Hotel

Via Alessandro Specchi, 10 (centro storico)

Jim’s Bar: 6pm – 12am

Restaurant: 7am – 11am, 12.30pm – 3pm, 7.30pm – 10.45pm

The Singer rooftop is an oasis with an unbelievable view, allowing its guests to enjoy a bird’s eye view of the Roman rooftops and Via del Corso just a stone’s throw away from the Trevi Fountain. Whether you choose to visit the rooftop for lunch, cocktail hour, dinner, or drinks, Singer staff will pamper you all the way through.

Mùn – Rooftop Cocktail Bar @ DoubleTree by Hilton Rome Monti

Piazza dell’Esquilino, 1 (Monti)

Opening times: Mon – Fri 6pm – 12am; Sat – Sun 12pm – 12am

When daylight falls, Mùn – Rooftop Cocktail Bar is ready to welcome dinners, parties and events with its panoramic view over the rooftops of the city and the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, one step closer to the moon. An elegant atmosphere characterized by warm and natural tones, enriched by the tantalizing selections of Chef Alessandro Caputo, served in combination with the signature cocktails of Mixologist Antonio De Meo.

Mirabelle @ Hotel Splendide Royal

Via di Porta Pinciana, 14 (Via Veneto)

Aperitivo: 5pm – 11pm

Restaurant: 6.30pm – 10.30pm

Mirabelle is a romantic roof garden footsteps from Via Veneto where you can indulge in a menu entirely characterized by Italian produce. Executive Chef Stefano Marzetti’s creations paired with the 900 wine labels and the 360-degree panoramic views over Rome, encompassing Villa Borghese and the Eternal City’s monuments, make Mirabelle the perfect culinary and sensory experience.

La Terrazza del Cesàri

Via di Pietra 89/A (Pantheon)

Bar: 6pm – 12am

TEMPORARILY CLOSED

For an aperitivo or an after dinner drink during the summer months, La Terrazza del Cesàri should definitely be on your list. Not just because it’s located in the oldest hotel in Rome – founded in 1787 – but because it’s a hidden retreat from which you can admire the hustle and bustle of the city tucked away in an exclusive setting.

Terrazza Hey Güey @ Chapter Roma

Via di S. Maria de’ Calderari, 47 (Jewish Quarter)

Opening time: 5.30pm – 11pm

Hotel Chapter’s new terrace Hey Guei is revolutionizing the Roman landscape with accessible and contemporary luxury dedicated to Mexico. Uniting street art, healthy food, mixology and gastronomic excellence in an old building in Rione Regola, the terrace feels like taking a mini vacation to South America. Expect signature empanadas and mezcal drinks in a subtropical oasis among classic Roman rooftops. The menu is Mexican, prepared by Chef Victor Cuenca in an open kitchen and displayed on a blue Ape Piaggio food truck.

Angeli Rock

Via Ostiense, 193 (San Paolo)

Opening times: Mon – Sat 5pm – 2am; Sun 12pm – 2am

Angeli Rock, located right by Basilica di San Paolo Fuori le Mura, is a mix between an open space club and a ristopub. With four levels including a rooftop, a covered garden, and indoor rooms, it is fitting for any occasion: Sunday brunch, lunch, smart-working, aperitivo, dinner, and drinks.

Sky Blu Pool Terrace @ Aleph Rome Hotel Curio Collection by Hilton

Via di San Basilio, 15 (Via Veneto)

Sky Blu Rooftop Bar: 3pm – 10.30pm

Sky Blu Rooftop Restaurant: 12pm – 3pm; 7.30pm – 10.30pm

Head to the 6th floor of the Aleph Hotel near the Trevi Fountain to get scenic views overlooking the city. Not only does this rooftop terrace have a restaurant and a separate bar/lounge area, it also has a pool for those hot summer months! Enjoy a beautiful Roman sunset or stay for a pool party filled with music, food/drinks, and good company.

Terrazza Borromini

Via Santa Maria dell’Anima, 30 (Navona)

“La Grande Bellezza” Rooftop: 12pm – 12am

Reservation required at 391.3114523



Head to the fourth floor of the Eitch Borromini Palazzo Pamphilj to have your jaw drop as you admire the suggestive panorama from the stunning Terrazza Borromini. Sip your cocktail or glass of wine in this splendid rooftop terrace with restaurant nestled between the bell tower and the dome of Sant’Agnese in Agone.

Settimo Roman Cuisine & Terrace @ Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese

Via Lombardia, 47 (Via Veneto)

Restaurant: 12pm – 3pm; 7pm – 10.30pm

Bar: 12pm – 12.30am

Pair one of the most beautiful views of Rome with amazing Mediterranean cuisine with a French twist. This rooftop restaurant and bar is the perfect place to soak under the sun and enjoy la dolce vita.

Minerva Roof Garden @ Grand Hotel De La Minerve

P.zza della Minerva, 69 (Pantheon)

Minerva Roof Garden: 12pm – 2.30pm; 7pm – 10.30pm

Il Bar Le Cupole: 10.30am-1am

The hotel’s indoor bar moves to the terrace in the warmer months.

ith good food and even better views, Minerva Roof Garden is an incredible place to enjoy sunset in Rome with a view of the Pantheon. Whether you choose to stop by for a full five-course meal or just share a cocktail with a friend, it surely won’t disappoint.

Il Giardino @ Hotel Eden

Via Ludovisi, 49 (Veneto)

Opening time: 7am – 11pm

Il Giardino is a Mediterranean rooftop restaurant and bar that has become a hotspot to admire views of countless historic sites. While for the epitome of romance, head to the Michelin-starred restaurant La Terrazza, also under the guidance Chef Fabio Ciervo, offering equally spectacular views of the Eternal City.

Terrazza dei Papi @ Mecenate Palace Hotel

Via Carlo Alberto, 3 (Termini)

Roof Garden Restaurant: 12pm – 3pm, dinner from 7.30pm

Sky Bar: 7am-1am

Get a taste of Rome’s skyline at the wonderful rooftop of the Terrazza dei Papi. With 360° views of Rome paired with a candlelit dinner with regional and Mediterranean dishes, you’re in for a special experience.

47 Circus Roof Garden @ Fortyseven Hotel

Via Luigi Petroselli, 47 (Piazza Venezia)

Restaurant & Bar: Mon – Thu 3.30pm – 12am, Fri – Sun 12pm – 12am

Reservation is mandatory

From the Jewish Quarter to Circo Massimo, 47 Circus Roof Garden offers sensational views of Rome. Enjoy an aperitivo or dinner, take in the unparalleled views of Forum Boario and Piazza della Bocca della Verità, and watch the city illuminate during the evening.

Acquaroof Terrazza Molinari @ The First Hotel

Via del Vantaggio, 14 (Popolo)

Acquaroof Bar: 12pm – 11pm

Acquaroof Restaurant: 7.30pm – 10.30pm

Linger over lunch, enjoy a perfectly-mixed cocktail for aperitivo, and stay on for dinner at Acquaroof while taking in the breathtaking views of Rome. Located on the rooftop of The First Hotel, this restaurant offers stunning panoramic views of the Eternal City, paired with a sweeping menu.

Hotel Forum Rooftop

Via Tor de’ Conti, 25-30 (Monti)

Roof Garden Restaurant: 7am-10.30am; 12.30pm-3.30pm; 7.30pm-11pm

American Bar: 4pm-11pm

With arguably the best view of the Roman Forum, the old-fashioned Roof Garden is a must on the list of any rooftop lover. Whether you are just grabbing lunch between tours or settling down for the day with a nice meal, this is a great stop.

Zuma Bar, Lounge & Terrace

Via della Fontanella Borghese, 48 (Spagna)

Opening Time: 12pm-11pm

This high-end Japanese fusion chain from London landed in Rome in 2016 and it’s an ‘in’ crowd hangout. Carefully mixed cocktails, views that stretch out over Trinità dei Monti and with at least half of what’s on the full Zuma restaurant menu, it’s great for an aperitivo or dinner.

D.O.M. Rooftop Restaurant & Bar

Via Giulia, 131 (Campo de’ Fiori)

Opening Time: 5.30pm – 1am (closed on Monday)

For your summer nights, sit at D.O.M. Hotel’s rooftop terrace boasting “the Great Beauty” style views of the Roman rooftops, churches and Gianicolo Hill.

The Bramante Terrace @ Hotel Raphael

Largo Febo, 2 (Piazza Navona)

Bar: 11.30am-11pm

Mater Terrae Restaurant: 12.30am-2.30pm, 7.30pm-10.30pm

Enjoy one of the most evocative panoramic views of the Eternal City at La Terrazza del Bramante. The views stretch from the Roman rooftops to St. Peter’s and Castel Sant’Angelo, beyond the Quirinal Palace and the Spanish Steps. As you take in the views, enjoy lunch or dinner with seasonal and organic food at Mater Terrae Restaurant.

Up Sunset Bar @La Rinascente

Via del Tritone, 61 (Barberini)

Opening time: 9.30 – 11.45pm

Footsteps from the Trevi Fountain you’ll find the ultra-modern department store La Rinascente and its myriad of shops and restaurants. For one of the best bird’s eye views of Rome, head to the rooftop terrace Up Sunset Bar. Enjoy an aperitivo from 5pm till 9pm (along with their savoury maritozzi) or an after dinner drink.

Posh Terrace @Palazzo Naiadi

Piazza della Repubblica, 47 (Repubblica)

Restaurant: 12pm – 3pm; 7.30pm – 10.30pm

Bar: 11am – 12am

Head to Palazzo Naiadi’s rooftop terrace to get views of the ancient Thermal Baths of Diocletian and reconnect with the soul of the past from a chic venue. Right on Piazza della Repubblica, Posh Terrace is the perfect place to enjoy a sunset aperitif.

Feria Lanificio

Via di Pietralata, 159 (Nomentana)

Opening time: Mon – Fri 9am – 4pm & 6pm – 2am; Sat – Sun 6pm – 2am

Come one come all to Lanificio’s stunning loft and rooftop to enjoy their refreshing drink and food menus! The summer season has officially kicked off at Lanificio, with service at the table for aperitivo, dinner and after dinner. Reservations are recommended!

I Sofà @ Hotel Indigo St. George

Via Giulia, 62 (Campo de’ Fiori)

Roof Terrace Bar: 8am – 1am

Roof Terrace Restaurant: 12pm – 2.30pm; 7pm – 10.30pm

TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Take a break from your sightseeing and enjoy an aperitif or dinner at I Sofà Bar Restaurant & Roof Terrace. Operating under the culinary hands of Chef Filly Mossucca, this rooftop bar and restaurant provides a gastronomic retreat for its visitors. On the weekend they host dinner with live music from 7pm.

Radisson Blu es. Hotel Roma Rooftop

Via Filippo Turati, 171 (Termini)

Restaurant Sette: 12.30pm – 6pm; 7.30pm – 10.45pm

Bar Zest: Bar 10.30am – 12am

Restaurant Zest: 6.30am – 10.30am; 12.30pm – 6.30pm; 7.30pm – 10.45pm

TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Chill listening to some music over aperitivo, dine on gourmet award-winning Italian dishes at Restaurant Sette, or just take in the surrounds with a cocktail in hand at their gorgeous poolside rooftop bar. Many surprises await you 30 meters above the air in the beating heart of the Esquilino neighbourhood.

Explore more places