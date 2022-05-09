La Notte dei Musei 2022 – Rome’s Night of Museums

An exclusive opportunity to check out your favourite museums and archaeological sites at night

After 2 years of absence, due to the pandemic, Rome’s Night of museums is finally back! Museums, monuments, art galleries, archaeological sites, libraries, academies and embassies in Rome and throughout Italy are open to the public for the symbolic price of €1 on Saturday night, May 14 from 8pm-2am (last admission at 1am), hosting many events including art shows, music, dance, theatre, cinema, readings, guided tours.

Among the participating museums: Musei Capitolini, Centrale Montemartini, Mercati di Traiano – Museo dei Fori Imperiali, Museo dell’Ara Pacis, Museo di Roma, Museo Napoleonico, Museo di Roma in Trastevere, Museo Pietro Canonica a Villa Borghese, Musei di Villa Torlonia (Casina delle Civette, Casino Nobile, Serra Moresca), Museo delle Mura, Museo Carlo Bilotti – Aranciera di Villa Borghese, Museo di Scultura Antica Giovanni Barracco, Museo Civico di Zoologia, Museo della Repubblica Romana e della memoria garibaldina, Galleria d’Arte Moderna, Museo di Casal de’ Pazzi and more.

Also that night in various locations, the city of Rome will host concerts and special performances and events.

For the full list of the participating museums and sites, check out www.museiincomuneroma.it .