Latta Fermenti e Miscele in Ostiense

A unique cocktail bar concept with an original formula, specializing in ferments and mixtures.

Named after the word “can” in Italian and inspired by American soda companies from the 1950’s, partners Alessandro Procoli and The Jerry Thomas Project as well as Paolo Bertani and Leonardo Di Vincenzo from Quattroperquattro consulting – all pioneers in the word of cocktails, natural wine and craft beers – came together to create a new adventure in uncharted territory. Latta Roma was one of the first to bring kombucha into the bar at their opening in 2020 in Ostiense – a truly a novel idea at the time and have since evolved with the new concept of fermented sodas without alcohol.

Also since then, Latta has developed their very own flagship sodas, canned Latta Spritz and opened up an offsite factory to accommodate distribution – all original goals from first launch.

But despite their evolution, the same philosophy remains at Latta – perfected and fermented carefully over time, with a few new things added to the mix…

The first addition being Alessio Giovannesi new director of the Latta family. Hailing from a diverse background – from one of the most frequented restaurant bars in Rome centro storico to an acclaimed 5-star hotel rooftop cocktail bar – Alessio is the epitome of Italian Hospitality, bringing not only his past expertise but also a new warmth, identity, and life to Latta.

Ferments, Cocktails & Signature Sips

A drink menu that is spans both artisanal craft wine (hand-selected wineries from all over Italy) as well as craft beer with a focus on Italian micro distilleries. And while Latta’s main forte and focus is on their highball, low and no abv drinks, they also offer the highest quality international classic cocktails of course.

On the drink list at Latta:

Low Alcohol Highball Drinks: Mila & Shiso Latta Island, Latta Island, The Mule, Improved Aviation, Penicillin, Funk Aldo, Cordialmenta, Tequila Daisy, Americano, their “Hall Of Fames” by Campari: Gin Tonic, Negroni, Tommy’s Margarita, Paloma, Whiskey Sour, Old Fashion, Bottled Cocktails: Ne-Groni and LSD, Perfect Serve cocktails combine with alcohol free sodas: Solero Amaro (Bitter + La Pasion), Panick Attack (Vermouth + Ananas), Varco Attivo (Pimm’s + Ginger and Lemon) and their Mocktails, and natural fermented sodas (no carbonation added) made by their Latta Soda Company: Green Power, Acqua Atomica, Ananas, la Pasion and Pesca.

A Food Menu with a Contemporary Twist

While former head chef Marco Moroni is technically no longer in the kitchen, he is still very much a part of Latta through his consultancy and through collaborations and “cross over” branding from his new restaurant Gabrini. But with new chefs Valerio Zannini and Jacopo Tiberi at the helm, the food offerings are still paired perfectly with Latta’s fermented drinks with some more inventive dishes.

The menu theme at Latta is modern street food of the highest quality ingredients (sometimes with a Roman twist) plus some new contemporary mediterranean plates and flavors. Some notable items are their staples like: Pastrami, Latta burger, gyoza, and their gourmet agrodolce rosetta sandwich to more innovative dishes such as: Cardoncello radicchio e zucca, Roasted artichoke with parmesan and licorice foam, parsley sauce, crunchy panko and mint oil, Hummus di carota e arancia with cappers and fried taco.

On Latta’s brunch menu you’ll find some classic items like avocado toast, croque monsieur and madame, salads and international plates like shakshuka and borek and of course standard brunch specialty cocktails “Sunday Bloody Mary” and Garibaldi.

Events, Music and Community

Latta Roma has expanded their offerings, developing more events – from live music and comedy to open mic, karaoke, and most recently their first edition of “Segni e Solchi” an encounter between sound, textures and vision – an evening where vinyl spins, glasses fill and art takes center stage with a collective Exhibition. Also new are their ‘Morning Glory’ soft clubbing events and community nights. Another recent addition is Latta Social Club – a separate entity keeping the same theme of the brand, with strong ties to – and efforts within the community, which is something commendable and rather rare.

But the important things at Latta remained constant and that is to redefine coming together over a new kind of drink and drinking. Latta Roma cocktail bar is where you can find the most fun and fermented, low ABV and 0 alcohol drinks in an industrial and cool space (indoor and outdoor) conducive to gatherings big and small.

Closed Tuesday and kitchen open until late (as in midnight) means you can enjoy some gourmet food after traditional hours alongside great cocktails and vibes.

INSPIRATION

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