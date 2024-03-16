Get Ready for St.Patrick’s Day: The Irish Pub Guide of Rome

The best Irish pubs in Rome, for a beer and some live music.

Time to be stereotypically Irish and bring you a guide to a big trend in Rome – Irish pubs! Not as tacky as they might seem, they are a bustling focal point for enthusiastic foreigners to meet English-loving Italian locals who love the lively pub environment, something that is missing in the Italian culture. Leading up to the merry mayhem that is Paddy’s Day, we’re here to guide you through what Rome has to offer when you’re craving a pint of the black stuff.

The Albert

Via del Traforo, 132 (Trevi)

Everyday from 5pm to 1am

thealbertrome

“Skip the Trevi have a bevy” or come in for a drink after you have tossed your coin in the fountain. This Scottish owned pub in the heart of Rome has an international clientele but with a friendly local atmosphere. Football, rugby and all major sporting events are available live on large screen televisions. Freshly cooked bar meals, snacks, real tea and coffee. Tennents, Kilkenny, Guinness and Peroni on tap. They also have tourist information. A great place to meet, relax or just chill.

The Surge

Via Madonna Dei Monti,110 (Monti)

Mon-Fri 3pm-12:30am, Sat-Sun 12pm-1am

thesurgepubroma

A little lively Irish pub in the heart of Rome, The Surge is a meeting spot for lovers of a pint of beer who pass by the trendy neighborhood of Monti. Just a short walk from the Colosseum and located in a quaint little alleyway, this place has a vibe that is relaxed and cosy. Live sports events, Guinness on tap served Irish style as well as whisky, rum and a wide range of bottled beers; loads of foreigners and, above all, the chance to enjoy a classic game of darts. The Surge is a pub you’ll feel at home in and come back to night after night. All matches of the Guinness Six Nations are live streamed.

Abbey Theatre

Via del Governo Vecchio, 51 (Navona)

Open Mon-Fri 12pm-2am, Sat 11am-3am, Sun 11am-2pm

abbey-rome.com

Around the corner from Piazza Navona, this place has more of a proper pub feel han others in the centre, taking its name from the renowned Irish National Theatre in Dublin. Sporting costumes and props from the historic theatre, it has six rooms over two floors. They offer a few actual Irish dishes on their menu like traditional beef stew along with a mix of Italian and international food. Look forward to lively ‘craic’ in the evenings. You can enjoy Taco Tuesday by having 3 tacos for only €4.5 while enjoying the open mic. All major sports are shown on 16 TV screens. It also provides parties and weddings.

Druid’s Den

Via di San Martino Ai Monti, 28 (Esquilino)

Open daily 5pm-2am

druidspubrome.com

Druid’s Den, a short distance from Termini station, makes you forget I’m in Italy when you step through the door. Opened in 1982, it is one of the oldest Irish pubs in Rome. And it’s just that, a PUB, not a restaurant or disco bar. The intimate cosy surroundings let the banter flow easily between punters. They screen all popular sports events and have a regulation dartboard. Happy Hours is 6pm-8pm every day to enjoy drink reductions and promotions. Every Monday evening expect live Irish music with different bands.

Trinity College

Via del Collegio Romano, 6 (Via del Corso)

Open daily 12pm-3am

trinity-rome.com

This broody Liberty style building makes a great first impression. Close to the Trevi Fountain and Piazza Venezia, this place takes its name from the famed Trinity College in Dublin’s fair city. It’s got an authentic feel inside with shining mahogany and bookshelves. Being right in the centre though it turns into a disco bar at night, with a huge international crowd. DJ sets play pop, hip-hop, rock and house and there is a Karaoke party every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night. Two maxi screens on both floors screen sports events. Their lengthy menu has a choice of international pub food and platters.

Shamrock Irish Pub

Via del Colosseo, 1/c (Monti)

Open daily from 12pm to 2am

shamrockpubroma.it

Just up the street from the Colosseum is a hip Irish pub with true Italian spirit. As soon as you step foot in the Shamrock, you know you’re not just in any run-of-the-mill Irish pub. Your first indication is the vast collection of football scarves from all over the world hanging from the pub’s ceilings–over 300 of them! Most of them were given as gifts from loyal customers. Another thing that grabs your attention about this place is that it’s frequented by a ton of locals, as opposed to most Irish pubs where you’ll find tourists only. The Shamrock is the perfect spot to grab a beer (12 kinds on tap) and watch the game with some friends.

Flann O’Brien

Via Nazionale, 17

Open 9am-1:30am

flannobrien

This place goes on forever with loads of seating and is popular with locals, right by Piazza Repubblica and five minutes from Termini station. The staff is quite helpful too (although no Irish). Even though it’s big, which is not traditional, it’s got a sit down and chat atmosphere that is definitely Irish pub standard and a fair quality Guinness. There is a focus on their lengthy restaurant menu with steaks, hamburgers, pizza and pasta for medium prices. The food is nothing fancy but hey, we come here for the atmosphere and the semi-circular booths in the back.

Fiddler’s Elbow

Via dell’Olmata, 43 (Esquilino)

Open Mon-Fri 4pm-12:30am, Sat 2pm-1:30am, Sun 2pm-12:30am

thefiddlerselbow.com

We love the look of the bar in this place, packed to the gills with honey coloured bottles and knick-knacks, evoking the spirit of an Irish pub with a mix of Irish-loving locals and foreigners. In between the Termini and Cavour metro stops near the church of Santa Maria Maggiore, it was established in 1976 and claims to be the oldest Irish pub in Rome and in Italy. As a proper pub with a long bar area it’s not too big, screens all major sports, has a good beer list and just bar snacks (no menu). There is Open Mic night every Thursday. They recently introduced a new beer, Birra Antidote, which has an intense feeling of peach, apricot, and pineapple.

Scholars Lounge

Via del Plebiscito, 101 (Piazza Venezia)

Open daily 11am-3.30am

scholarsloungerome.com

We couldn’t do a list of Irish spots and not add Scholars, as it’s the largest Irish pub in Rome, and probably the most well known. Located between Piazza Venezia and Largo di Torre Argentina, it’s Irish-owned and run with many Irish staff. However, it’s more like a club in disguise with a lot of American flair (their nachos are a big hit). Their super screens have you set for all main European and American sports. Events include pub quizzes (on Mondays), karaoke (every Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday) and live gigs including traditional Irish music (every Friday 7-9pm) and live bands at the weekends every Thursday and Friday. With a lot of space for crowds the weekends can get quite packed with chart-topper beats. Expect a lot of merrymaking and a tipsy debate or two in the bathrooms!

Finnegan’s

Via Leonina, 66 (Monti)

Open daily 1pm-12.30am

finneganpub.com

This place seems to take you back to the pubs of Ireland; no-frills but genuine in its simplicity. Proudly Irish owned, many expats from Britain and Ireland come to this pub with an unassuming exterior to mix with the international crowd. It is located in between the Colosseum and Termini in the cool bohemian-chic area of Monti. Food is only bar snacks and prices are medium. They show all leading international sports on three screens and have a good quality Guinness. A definite plus is their fully traditional snooker (pool) table.

Camden Town

Via Ostilia 30A (Colosseum)

Open daily 4pm-1:30am

camdentownpubroma

This Irish pub has a wide range of drinks and Guinness on tap with a cozy atmosphere. Despite being small, it is well laid out with TV screens dotted around the pub. Bonus point, it is strategically located near the Colosseum, so you can pop in and get welcomed by the friendly owner after visiting the major attraction. There is a Happy Hour from 5pm to 9pm every day.

Derry Rock Pub

Via degli Scipioni, 96

Open Mon-Sat 7pm-4:30am, Sat-Sun 5pm-4:30am

derryrockpubroma

Surprisingly, this is more than just an Irish pub. Tourists as well as locals have the chance to practice English and other languages with each other during their Tandem Language Exchange Nights. You can also enjoy sport matches and play free table games. It’s the ideal place to grab a drink, hang with friends and spend the rest of the evening with a great selection of music in the background.