A great spot for brunch, aperitivo, dinner, and much more, right by San Paolo Fuori Le Mura

Located at the edge of Ostiense and the beginning of San Paolo is a particular little spot in Rome. Think of Angeli Rock as a ristopub club with more feeling – and more heart.

The owner, former DJ, art director and events organizer Max, opened up the bar about 7 years ago, to offer a different type of nightlight option for locals living in Rome. Like a club only not, Angeli Rock has a way more casual vibe and ambiance but with the same attentive service at one of those high-end spots or your average local pub.

A friendly place and open space with 4 levels. You can choose between their interior pub rooms, their covered garden, a private room for events and music downstairs, and a rooftop terrace overlooking the most incredible view of one of the most important churches in the world – Basilica San Paolo Fuori Le Mura. Each level has a different identity and like the name of the bar, is a balance of contrasts.

Of course, rock n’roll reigns at Angeli Rock which can be found everywhere from the décor and music to the menu item names. But you’ll find a mix of other flavors and sounds here. Best known for their burgers and pinsa, Angeli Rock also features some classic American style appetizers such as onion rings, buffalo wings and chicken fingers. And to drink, you can choose between wine, beers on tap or their signature drinks – some will have you feel like you’re on a mini vacation.

Angeli Rock is a great local spot for literally any occasion – aperitivo drinks after work, a casual dinner, rooftop drinks, or you can catch one of their special events or the latest sports match on TV. They also have a fun foosball table and pinball machine with a theme that constantly changes. And their downstairs room makes for a great place to host your own private event or private party.

Open every day from 5pm and from 12pm for Sunday brunch.