Roma is 2775 years old on April 21st

Discover all the activities in program to celebrate Rome’s birthday

On Thursday 21st April, Rome celebrates its 2775th birthday, known as Natale di Roma. This annual celebration commemorates the founding of Rome by Romulus in the year 753 BC. Parades, historical re-enactments, free museums, important inaugurations are all happening on the Natale di Roma. Discover the program of events.

Free Museums

On 21st April, everyone will be able to visit the Roma Capitale Museums, the Circus Maximus Archaeological Site, and the Mausoleum of Augustus, as well as its exhibitions for free. This is a unique opportunity to honor the city by appreciating its cultural wealth.

Gruppo Storico Romano

The historical dramatic society called the Gruppo Storico Romano will bring history to life by re-enacting battles, rituals, ceremonies, and even gladiatorial fights. This annual celebration will be held at Circus Maximus from 21-24 of April.

One such tradition is that of the Tracciato del Solco, which dates back to the early beginnings of the city where a hole called the mundus was dug. Then the first settlers laid fruit and other offerings in the hole to appease the gods. In the ritual, the mundus was covered over by a square stone and a pyre was lit, symbolizing the birth of the city. The Tracciato del Solco will be held at 4pm on Thursday and will be followed by “Le Palilie” at 5pm. Le Palilie was originally a shepherd’s ceremony in honour of the goddess Pales, which predates the foundation of the city. Make sure not to miss Friday’s workshops on education, clothing, medicine, and religion to be plunged into ancient Roman life. Also, add to your agenda the antique Roman music performance at Circo Massimo (6:40pm – 7:30pm) on Friday 22nd.

The festivities continue, Saturday the 23rd, with the match of Harpastum (3pm-4pm) which is the “ancestor of rugby”. Also, on Saturday the 23rd the show of gladiators (5:30pm-6:30pm): you will feel the thrill of the times.

Rome’s birthday concludes with a historic parade on Sunday the 24th of April at 10:45am. The parade isfeaturing gladiators, priests, senators, and notable figures from ancient Rome. The procession will start at Circus Maximus and pass the Colosseum, the Altare della Patria, Piazza del Campidoglio, and other notable monuments in the area before circling back to Circus Maximus. In addition, Sunday’s festivities will also feature the Battle of Bedriacum, commemorating Emperor Vespasian’s victory over Emperor Vitellius. All re-enactments are conducted by the Gruppo Storico Romano, a historical and cultural association dedicated to bringing the world of the ancients to life through dramatic performances.

For more information on the Natale di Roma head over to natalidiroma.it or check out their Facebook page.