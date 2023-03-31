A Guide to the Main Events in April 2023

Discovering the best things to do in Rome in April

Rome, the Eternal City, is always full of events and activities throughout the year, and April 2023 is no exception. This spring Rome offers a variety of events, from concerts by international and national artists, to traditional holidays, art exhibitions and festivals and more… Whether you are a music or art lover, a foodie, or simply looking for a reason to celebrate, there is something for everyone this April in Rome. In this article we will explore the main events to help you plan your trip and make the most of your time in the city.

National holidays and special days in Rome in April

April 9 | Easter

April is a month full of national holidays and special days in Rome. One of the most important festivities is Easter, which is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon of spring – April 9 this year. Rome is known for its grand Easter celebrations, with the Pope leading a procession to the Colosseum on Good Friday and the famous public blessing on Easter Sunday.

How to spend Easter in Rome

April 21 | Natale di Roma

On April 21 Rome celebrates its annual birthday, known as Natale di Roma. Rome celebrates this year its 2776th birthday with a weekend of art, culture and festivities. The celebrations include cultural events, exhibitions, street performances and concerts – plus, there will be free access to Roma Capitale Museums and other cultural venues.

April 25 | Liberation Day

Another important April holiday is Liberation Day, which falls on April 25 and marks the end of the Italian occupation during World War II. The city celebrates this day with parades and other festivities, including shows and fireworks. Being a national holiday, schools, banks and shops are closed. No tourist sites are closed.

Exhibitions this April in Rome

During the month of April, Rome hosts important exhibitions by world-famous artists at various venues. Palazzo Bonaparte hosts an exhibition of Vincent Van Gogh’s vibrant paintings, Michelangelo Pistoletto‘s innovative works can be admired at the Chiostro del Bramante, while the MAXXI displays paintings by Bob Dylan. Pier Paolo Pasolini, also as a painter, is exhibited at the Galleria d’Arte Moderna and finally, Giuseppe Penone’s pieces are displayed at Galleria Borghese. These are only some of the exhibitions happening in Rome this April, but there are plenty more!

Best events in April in Rome

March 29 – April 3 | Rendez-Vous French Film festival



Arena Nuovo Sacher (Largo Ascianghi, 1)

This 6-day event showcases the best of contemporary French cinema as all as offers talks with directors and guest actors.

March 30 – April 2 | Romics

The international festival of comics, animation, and games.

March 30 – April 5 | Asian Film fest

A celebration that focuses solely on the East, showcasing top-notch Asian films from various countries.

April 1-2; 15-16 | Foodstock

The festival offers 160+ street food options, including classic Roman dishes, vegan, vegetarian, and halal options, gourmet burgers, seafood, and more.

April 23-24-25 | Micro theatre by Teatro Multilingue

Teatro Multilingue is an international company producing multilingual for theatre and cinema. It recently teamed up with Teatrosophia, a lovely contemporary theatre space in a historical building near Piazza Navona, in Via della Vetrina, 7. Their offer is simple, involving and delightful: microteatro 15min long shows, specifically short plays, in multiple languages followed by an aperitivo – open to tourists and Romans alike. The show is called Goodbye Papa and it is a super nice idea to include in your Roman itineraries – book yourselves a spot; the all-inclusive entrance fee is only € 15.00!

Live music

Live music concerts are happening all around Rome, featuring diverse genres of music and singers from several nationalities, with performances taking place in a variety of venues throughout the city.

Opera and Ballet

In April, Rome also hosts a variety of opera and ballet events, offering a unique opportunity to experience some of the finest performances by world-class artists in stunning venues.

Markets

April is an excellent time to explore Rome’s various markets, including vintage and antique markets, which offer unique treasures and artifacts, as well as food markets, with traditional and experimental delicacies.

