November Markets in Rome

Markets in Rome: October 2026

Discover all the markets planned for this month in Rome!

October marks the real restart of Rome’s market season. After the summer break the city’s independent markets are back, several of them with new venues, new formats and news worth flagging. Here are the ones to keep on your radar this month.

Unique Mkt

Two to start with. Unique Mkt returns for its autumn edition on October 10-11 at Industrie Fluviali, in the heart of the Ostiense district. Dedicated to contemporary craftsmanship and well-made, original products, it brings together selected exhibitors from across Italy over several floors, in one of the most striking spaces on Rome’s market scene.

Unconventional Market Rome

Later in the month comes Unconventional Market, on October 24-25 at Mediterraneo al MAXXI. Rome’s independent fashion and design market features emerging brands, craft and creativity, with music and DJ sets throughout the weekend. It’s one of the best places in the city to discover new labels and one-of-a-kind pieces.

There’s plenty more to explore. For vinyl lovers, Vinyl Village returns to Monk Rome on October 3.

The VGMT Market (Vintage Market) goes itinerant for the first time, opening at Forte Trionfale Hub (Ex Officina) on October 10-11 with 120 exhibitors of vintage furniture, design, posters, memorabilia and collectibles.

Ficus al Massimo is back at Garum Museo della Cucina, facing the Circus Maximus, on October 10-11 and again on October 24-25, with vintage items, handmade creations, floral design, fashion, ceramics, illustrations and vinyl.

Modern Mrkt returns with a special “uncommon & rare” edition on October 17-18, with a preview on October 16, also at Forte Trionfale Hub (Ex Officina). The focus this time is on unusual, hard-to-find and collectible pieces, with an outdoor food and drink area and a vintage DJ set.

Japan lovers can look forward to Japan Days at Ippodromo Capannelle on October 24-25, with artisanal goods and cultural workshops.

The Green Market is back with a new home at Hacienda on October 25: sustainable craft, small local producers, holistic treatments and a plant-based food corner. Open from 10:30am to 7pm, with free entry and an optional donation.

Every weekend, there’s also Merkat*, the market at Alcazar Live in Trastevere, with vintage, artisanal and handmade stalls and DJ sets throughout the day.

Be sure to explore these markets and discover the treasures they have to offer.

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Next Events

3 October

Vinyl Village

Monk 10-11 October

Ficus al Massimo

Garum Museo della Cucina 10-11 October

VGMT Market

Forte Trionfale Hub – Ex Officina 10-11 October

Unique Mkt

Industrie Fluviali 17-18 October (Preview 16 October)

Modern Mrkt Roma

Forte Trionfale Hub – Ex Officina 24-25 October

Ficus al Massimo

Garum Museo della Cucina 24-25 October

Unconventional Market

Mediterraneo al MAXXI 24-25 October

Japan Days

Ippodromo Capannelle 25 October

Green Market Festival

Hacienda Every weekend

Merkat*

Alcazar Live

INSPIRATION

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