November Markets in Rome

This November in Rome, visitors and locals alike can enjoy a variety of markets throughout the city that offer a diverse range of goods and experiences.

Vintage markets are popular, such as the Vintage Market at Ragusa Off on November 11-12, where you can wander around vendors selling illustrations, clothing and furniture while being accompanied by music, food and beverage. From the 2nd to 5th November stop by the Vinokilo at Officine Farnese, the only market where you can buy second-hand clothes… per kilo!

For those interested in wellness and eco-sustainability, there are markets that feature environmentally-friendly products and services, as well as workshops, gigs and artistic happenings, such as the Hippie Market on November 4-5 and the Green Market Festival at Città dell’Altra Economia in Testaccio on November 25-26: an eco-sustainable festival with art, culture, wellness and nature.

A Japan-oriented market at Ippodromo delle Capannelle offers an exciting glimpse into Japanese culture, with food, art, and other products from the Land of the Rising Sun on November 11-12 . Artisans and craftspeople will also be displaying their wares at made-in-Italy markets, like the Bravura Bay at Condominio Marconi on November 12, a space of artisans and passionate creatives that celebrate the uniqueness and distinction, and the weekly market at Alcazar Live, an artisan and handmade market with music, brunch and DJ set.

Also in the world of handicrafts, on November 12 there will be the Eco & Chic Market at Piazza dell’Immacolata in San Lorenzo with handmade, crafts, selected vintage clothing, collectibles, and more and, on 12 and 26 November, the Car Boot Market at Città dell’Altra Economia, a nice market where unused items are displayed from the trunk of the car.

Be sure to explore these markets and discover the treasures they have to offer.

Next Events

Every weekend

Merkat*

Alcazar Live 2-5 November

Vinokilo

Officine Farneto 4-5 November

Hippie Market

Appia Joy Park 11-12 November

Japanese Market

Ippodromo Capannelle 11-12 November

V-Market

Ragusa Off 12 November

Eco & Chic Market

Piazza dell’Immacolata 12 November

Bravura Bay

Condominio Marconi 12 & 26 November

Car Boot Market

Città dell’altra economia 25-26 November

Green Market Festival

Città dell’Altra Economia

