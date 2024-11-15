The Museo Nazionale Romano, or National Roman Museum, is one of Italy’s most important museums, showcasing the art of ancient Rome across four sites.

The Museo Nazionale Romano in Rome is a museum dedicated to the history and culture of ancient Rome.

It was first opened in 1889 at the Baths of Diocletian, including parts of the nearby Santa Maria degli Angeli monastery. When Rome became Italy’s capital in 1870, many ancient artifacts were uncovered during the city’s expansion, leading to the creation of this museum to celebrate Rome’s history and Italy’s unity.

A new chapter in the museum’s history began in the 1980s when Palazzo Altemps, Palazzo Massimo, and Crypta Balbi were acquired, while significant restoration work took place at the Baths of Diocletian. In the 1990s, the museum was redesigned and expanded to four main locations:

Palazzo Massimo Baths of Diocletian

Palazzo Altemps Crypta Balbi

Each of these locations holds treasures that offer visitors a unique perspective on Rome’s cultural history.

The museum is renowned worldwide, housing masterpieces of ancient sculpture like the Boxer at Rest, Hellenistic Prince, Wounded Niobid, Dying Gaul, and treasures from the Ludovisi Collection, including the Ludovisi Throne and the Great Sarcophagus.

To visit the Museo Nazionale Romano, you can buy a single ticket for all four locations. With this ticket you have a week to visit Palazzo Massimo, Palazzo Altemps, the Baths of Diocleziano, and Crypta Balbi.