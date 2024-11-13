The Baths of Diocletian: Rome’s Architectural Marvel

Enjoy a peaceful visit to the Terme di Diocleziano, or Baths of Diocletian, and see the largest imperial bath complex of the Roman empire.

Hidden among iconic landmarks of Rome, such as the Colosseum, Roman Forum, or the Pantheon, lies one of ancient Rome’s most impressive architectural marvels—the Baths of Diocletian.

Once the largest imperial bath complex in the Roman Empire, the Baths of Diocletian are now an exceptional place to explore both ancient history and art, and they offer a tranquil escape from the bustling city. They may not be as famous as the Baths of Caracalla, which were Rome’s second-largest ancient public baths, but they’re equally impressive.

Commissioned and directed by Emperor Diocletian in AD 298 and completed around AD 306, this bath complex could once accommodate up to 3,000 people between the Viminal and Quirinal hills. Given the expansive size of the site, the fact that it was built in only eight years is incredibly remarkable. The baths spanned nearly 32 acres and contained various facilities, such as frigidariums (cold rooms), tepidariums (warm rooms), and calidariums (hot rooms). Not to mention the sites extensive swimming pools, gymnasiums, libraries, and gardens.

Today, visitors can find themselves walking through these awe-inspiring spaces that all reveal the ancient grandeur of Rome’s imperial era. A visit to the Baths of Diocletian is more than a stroll through Roman ruins, the site is one of four locations in the Museo Nazionale Romano (alongside the Palazzo Massimo, Palazzo Altemps, and Crypta Balbi) featuring gorgeous Roman artwork.

Upon arrival, enjoy the extensive collection of Roman sculptures, mosaics, and artifacts that line the central courtyard of the baths. The museum itself is housed in what was once part of the bath complex, so as you peruse the statues, funerary art, and frescoes, you are experiencing a location that was once utilized by ancient Romans in their day-to-day lives.

One of the highlights of the museum is the Octagonal Hall, a domed area that originally served as a frigidarium or cold bath. Today, it displays statues that give visitors a glimpse into the Roman dedication to artistic expression, featuring impressive works like the Farnese Bull and the majestic head of Augustus.

Another must-see within the Baths of Diocletian is the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, a church that was constructed within the ruins of tepidariums in the original baths. The complex was restored to include the chapel by Pope Pius IV nearly a thousand years after its original constuction. The basilica was designed by Michaelangelo Buonarroti and was utilized for religious state functions during the Regno d’Italia (1861-1946). The basilica’s unique design and Michelangelo’s touch make it a stunning mix of ancient and Renaissance art.

The peacefulness of the Baths of Diocletian compared to the more crowded tourist destinations in Rome is striking. While the complex is centrally located near Termini Station (and just across the street from Palazzo Massimo) it’s a relatively hidden gem that invites you to wander at a leisurely pace. You’ll find yourself immersed in the intricacies of Roman life, architecture, and art, away from the noise of the modern city.

To visit the Baths of Diocletian, you can purchase a ticket for the baths alone, or (as we recommend) purchase a ticket to visit all four of the museums in the Museo Nazionale Romano organization. With this ticket you have a week to visit Palazzo Massimo, Palazzo Altemps, Crypta Balbi, and the Baths of Diocletian.

Via Enrico de Nicola 79 (Esquilino)

Opening hours: Tue-Sun 9:30am-7pm

Entry fee:

Entry fee (only Baths of Diocletian) €8

Combined ticket for access to all four National Roman Museum sites €12

museonazionaleromano.beniculturali.it