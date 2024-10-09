Res Militares: A Full Immersion in Ancient Roman Military History

Travel back in time: become a Roman legionary and discover the Roman art of war.

Ever wondered how Roman legionaries fought or what it was like to wear their armor and wield their weapons? Are you fascinated by ancient military history or simply looking for something more thrilling than the usual tourist sights?

Res Militares offers a fun, immersive experience in the heart of Rome that transports you back to the days of the Roman Empire. It’s perfect for history buffs, families, couples, or anyone curious about the Roman Empire beyond the usual Roman ruins.

The owner, Davide, is a passionate historical reenactor who turned his dream into reality by creating an experience like no other in Rome. Res Militares is a one-of-a-kind attraction you won’t find anywhere else in the city.

Discover Roman armory

Your journey at Res Militares begins with an in-depth introduction to the evolution of Roman armor. You’ll learn about the armor that Roman soldiers wore throughout different periods of history, from the Monarchy, through the Republic, to the Empire. Each piece has been crafted by expert artisans based on archaeological finds.

You’ll feel the weight of Roman shields, helmets, and swords in your hands. Each piece has been crafted by expert artisans based on archaeological finds, giving you the chance to physically connect with history.

During the tour, you’ll also discover fascinating details about the daily life of Roman soldiers. Roman military history is key to understanding how the city grew from a small settlement to a sprawling empire. From the founding of Rome to its fall, the Roman army played a pivotal role in shaping its destiny.

Become a Roman legionary

Once you’ve mastered the history of Roman armory, it’s time to become a legionary yourself! You’ll be trained in basic fighting techniques, using a gladius (short sword) and shield, in a safe and fun environment.

It’s the perfect way to step into the boots of a Roman soldier and experience history firsthand. Even children can get involved, with smaller shields and weapons.

Then, try throwing a pilum—a Roman javelin used before soldiers charged into battle. Hit the target, and you might win a free magnet as a prize!

After getting a feel for the armor and weapons, you can choose to strap on a VR helmet and step into a Roman military formation. This virtual reality experience brings the battlefield to life, allowing you to see what it was like to be part of the Roman legions.

Take Home a Piece of History

If you’re looking for a truly unique, historically accurate souvenir, Res Militares has plenty to offer. The shop sells a range of authentic artifacts that go beyond the typical tourist trinkets. From swords and shields to helmets and armor, you can purchase faithful reproductions of ancient Roman military gear. Larger items can be shipped both nationally and internationally.

You’ll also find a selection of exclusive merchandise, such as Roman jewelry inspired by findings at archaeological sites across Europe, and perfumes recreated from ancient Roman recipes. These one-of-a-kind items make perfect souvenirs.

Res Militares

Via dei Falegnami, 3

From €15

resmilitares.it