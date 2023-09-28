Nature of Sal: Guided Hiking Tours Near Rome

Unearth Rome’s Hidden Treasures: Guided Hikes Await You!

Are you ready to embark on a thrilling Roman adventure that takes you far from the tourist hotspots and into the heart of Rome’s untamed natural beauty? Beyond Rome’s bustling streets and ancient ruins lies a world of natural wonder waiting to be explored.



If the idea of hiking through beautiful untamed landscapes, trekking through uncharted trails, and immersing yourself in the wilderness near Rome piques your curiosity, then Nature of Sal has something extraordinary in store for you.

Hike to discover the authentic side of Rome

Rome’s storied history is well-known, but did you know that nature played a pivotal role in the city’s rise to power?



With Nature of Sal’s guided hikes, you’ll be able to discover the harmony between Rome’s dormant volcano, the mighty mountain streams, and the elements of earth, wind, and fire that granted the Roman Empire its unrivaled strength for centuries.

Nature of Sal beckons avid hikers and urban explorers to embark on a journey to uncover the authentic side of Rome on foot. Their expert guides will lead you through enchanting natural park areas near Rome, offering a fresh perspective on this ancient city.



Plus, you can choose between tours in English, German, or Italian, ensuring that everyone can fully immerse themselves in the beauty of hiking and trekking near Rome.

Choose Your Hiking Adventure

With a diverse range of experiences tailored around natural park locations, there’s something for everyone:

Traverse the importance of water and volcanic activity, all while witnessing Rome’s majestic Aqueducts Park. Caffarella Park: Step back in time to witness Rome’s countryside, try your hand at birding, and immerse yourself in the tranquil surroundings.

and many more!

Escape the City

If you’re yearning for a quick escape from Rome’s city buzz, Nature of Sal offers fantastic hiking options accessible by train:

Embark on the Irish Heritage hike, retracing the steps of 18th-century Irish travelers, just 30 minutes from Termini train station. UNESCO Heritage Beech Forest: Find tranquility and recharge in this UNESCO-heritage beech forest, a mere 1.5 hours from Rome. Immerse yourself in this unique ecosystem.

and many more!

Nature of Sal: Tailored Experiences for Curious Souls

Nature of Sal offers various options for eager explorers and nature enthusiasts:

Join fellow outdoor enthusiasts on fun group hikes with fixed schedules. Urban hikes run every week, while exciting new adventures await you every weekend. Secure your spot from just 25€ per person. Custom Adventures: Have a bigger group or unique destination in mind? Nature of Sal is ready to cater to your requests. Get in touch to craft your dream Roman adventure.

So, are you ready to journey off the beaten path and uncover Rome’s best-kept secrets? Nature of Sal is your ticket to authentic, crowd-free explorations.

Embrace the call of nature and let your curiosity guide you as you embark on hikes and treks through the enchanting landscapes of Rome. Your adventure awaits!