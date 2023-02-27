Trekking near Rome: discover Latium’s natural beauty on foot

An escape from the city to discover ancient Roman trails, majestic mountains and rustic villages

Latium is not only known for being the region hosting the eternal city of Rome, but also for its picturesque landscapes, beautiful mountain ranges, and stunning natural reserves. One of the best ways to explore its beauty is by trekking: here are five of the most impressive trails the region has to offer, just a stone’s throw from the centre of Rome!

Sentiero del Culto di Diana

Sentiero del Culto di Diana is a 10 km trekking route that takes you through the beautiful hills around Nemi, a small town in the province of Rome, overlooking a wonderful lake, also called Nemi. The trail starts from Piazza Roma in Nemi and takes you to the sanctuary of the goddess Diana (the goddess of wild animals and hunting), offering breath-taking views of Lake Nemi and the surrounding hills.

Difficulty: Easy- Moderate

Walking time: 3 hours

How to get there: take a train from Rome Termini station to Velletri station, then take the COTRAL bus to Nemi (the bus stop is located near the station). The trek starting point is a short walk from the bus stop.

Parco degli Acquedotti

Parco degli Acquedotti is a 15 km trekking route that takes you through the ancient Roman aqueducts. The trek is easy and accessible to all. It offers stunning views of the ancient aqueducts, but also of the open countryside, despite not being too far from the centre of the city.

Difficulty: Easy

Walking time: 4 hours

How to get there: The starting point is just near Parco degli Acquedotti station on the Rome subway line A.

Valle del Treja and Borgo di Mazzano Romano

Valle del Treja and Borgo di Mazzano Romano is a 12 km trekking route that takes you through the beautiful valley of Treja and the ancient village of Mazzano Romano. The trek starts from the Parco Fluviale del Treja and takes you through the valley and the charming villagem with stunning views of the river too.

Difficulty: Easy-Moderate

Walking time: 3 hours

How to get there: Take a train from Rome Termini station to Cesano station, take the COTRAL bus to the Parco Fluviale del Treja. The bus stop is located near the train station.

Monte Circeo

Monte Circeo is a 15 km trekking route that takes you through the beautiful mountain of Circeo, above the sea. The trek starts from the town of San Felice Circeo. The trail offers stunning views of the sea, the mountain as well as the countryside all around.

Difficulty: Moderate-Difficult

Walking time: 5 hours

How to get there: Take a train from Rome Termini station to Latina station. From Latina station, take the COTRAL bus to San Felice Circeo. The bus stop is located near the train station. The trek’s starting point is in the town of San Felice Circeo.

Aniene River

Aniene River is a 10 km trekking route that takes you along the beautiful Aniene river. The trek starts from the town of Tivoli and offers stunning views of the river, the beautiful countryside, and the ancient town of Tivoli.

Difficulty: Easy

Walking time: 3 hours

How to get there: Take a train from Rome Tiburtina station to Tivoli station. From Tivoli station, take the COTRAL bus to the centre of Tivoli. The bus stop is located near the train station.

In conclusion, Latium offers some of the most amazing trekking tours in Italy. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, there is a route for everyone! From the beautiful hills of Nemi, the ancient aqueducts of Rome, where history and nature mingle, Monte Circeo with both mounts and the sea, Latium has it all. So, pack your bags, put on your boots and explore Latium on foot! Also remember to plan your adventure a little ahead of time, the train and bus schedules may vary depending on day of the week or time of the year, so always check them beforehand.