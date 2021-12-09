Piccolo Cinema Eden, a five stars movie experience

Enjoy an exclusive experience inside the smallest cinema in Rome, at the iconic Hotel Eden
Until March 27th, 2022, the Libreria, the stylish lobby lounge bar of the Eden Hotel, becomes an intimate cinema with 26 seats. Only on Wednesday and Sundays, people will have the opportunity to have an exclusive experience in a one of the most iconic hotel in the city.
Movies selection has been curated by Chez Dede, the artistic duo owner of the famous shop located in Piazza Navona area. The movies that will be screened include masterpieces such as Vacanze Romane, with Audrey Hepburn wandering around Rome riding a Vespa with Gregory Peck, Ieri, oggi e domani directed by Vittorio De Sica, with Sofia Loren and Marcello Mastroianni, winner of the Oscar as foreigner movie as well as La Grande Bellezza by Paolo Sorrentino, awarded of the same prize in 2014. And then Il Gattopardo, directed by Luchino Visconti (1963), Pane amore e… by Dino Risi (1955) with Vittorio De Sica and Sophia Loren. All the movies celebrate somehow the beauty and the history of Rome and Italy.
The cost is 40€ per person, including popcorn, two gourmet sandwiches and a mini bottle of Moet & Chandon champagne offered during the screening. Or if you prefer, for 105€ you can add also the Sunday brunch curated by the executive Chef Fabio Ciervo at Il Giardino, the hotel restaurant, together with Gourmet popcorn and mini bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne offered during the screening.
All the movies are in the original language with English subtitles. Last screening will be on March 27th, the Oscar night.
Check out the full program:
LA TOSCA
Luigi Magni | 3 − 7 November
I SOLITI IGNOTI
Mario Monicelli | 10 − 14 November
L’ECLISSE
Michelangelo Antonioni | 17 − November
NELL’ANNO DEL SIGNORE
Luigi Magni | 24 − 28 November
VACANZE ROMANE
William Wyler | 1 − 5 December
IERI OGGI E DOMANI
Vittorio De Sica | 8 − 12 December
BELLISSIMA
Luchino Visconti | 15 − 19 December
INDAGINE SU UN CITTADINO
AL DI SOPRA DI OGNI SOSPETTO
Elio Petri | 22 − 26 December
UNA GIORNATA PARTICOLARE
Ettore Scola | 29 dicembre − 2 January
LA GRANDE BELLEZZA
Paolo Sorrentino | 5 − 9 January
IL GIARDINO DEI FINZI CONTINI
Vittorio De Sica | 12 – 16 January
IL GATTOPARDO
Luchino Visconti | 19 − 23 January
EN PLEIN SOLEIL
René Clèment | 26 − 30 January
MATRIMONIO ALL’ITALIANA
Vittorio De Sica | 2 – 6 February
LA PISCINE
Jacques Deray | 9 – 13 February
IL SORPASSO
Dino Risi | 16 – 20 February
PANE, AMORE E…
Dino Risi | 23 – 27 February
L’AVVENTURA
Michelangelo Antonioni | 9 – 13 March
DIVORZIO ALL’ITALIANA
Pietro Germi | 16 – 20 March
8 E MEZZO
Federico Fellini | 23 – 27 March
Hotel Eden, Via Ludovisi 49
Wednesday 7.30pm – Sunday 3.30pm and 7.30pm
Info & bookings:
+39 06 4781 2761 – cinema.her@dorchestercollection.com