Piccolo Cinema Eden, a five stars movie experience

Enjoy an exclusive experience inside the smallest cinema in Rome, at the iconic Hotel Eden

Until March 27th, 2022, the Libreria, the stylish lobby lounge bar of the Eden Hotel, becomes an intimate cinema with 26 seats. Only on Wednesday and Sundays, people will have the opportunity to have an exclusive experience in a one of the most iconic hotel in the city.

Movies selection has been curated by Chez Dede, the artistic duo owner of the famous shop located in Piazza Navona area. The movies that will be screened include masterpieces such as Vacanze Romane, with Audrey Hepburn wandering around Rome riding a Vespa with Gregory Peck, Ieri, oggi e domani directed by Vittorio De Sica, with Sofia Loren and Marcello Mastroianni, winner of the Oscar as foreigner movie as well as La Grande Bellezza by Paolo Sorrentino, awarded of the same prize in 2014. And then Il Gattopardo, directed by Luchino Visconti (1963), Pane amore e… by Dino Risi (1955) with Vittorio De Sica and Sophia Loren. All the movies celebrate somehow the beauty and the history of Rome and Italy.

The cost is 40€ per person, including popcorn, two gourmet sandwiches and a mini bottle of Moet & Chandon champagne offered during the screening. Or if you prefer, for 105€ you can add also the Sunday brunch curated by the executive Chef Fabio Ciervo at Il Giardino, the hotel restaurant, together with Gourmet popcorn and mini bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne offered during the screening.

All the movies are in the original language with English subtitles. Last screening will be on March 27th, the Oscar night.

Check out the full program:

LA TOSCA

Luigi Magni | 3 − 7 November

I SOLITI IGNOTI

Mario Monicelli | 10 − 14 November

L’ECLISSE

Michelangelo Antonioni | 17 − November

NELL’ANNO DEL SIGNORE

Luigi Magni | 24 − 28 November

VACANZE ROMANE

William Wyler | 1 − 5 December

IERI OGGI E DOMANI

Vittorio De Sica | 8 − 12 December

BELLISSIMA

Luchino Visconti | 15 − 19 December

INDAGINE SU UN CITTADINO

AL DI SOPRA DI OGNI SOSPETTO

Elio Petri | 22 − 26 December

UNA GIORNATA PARTICOLARE

Ettore Scola | 29 dicembre − 2 January

LA GRANDE BELLEZZA

Paolo Sorrentino | 5 − 9 January

IL GIARDINO DEI FINZI CONTINI

Vittorio De Sica | 12 – 16 January

IL GATTOPARDO

Luchino Visconti | 19 − 23 January

EN PLEIN SOLEIL

René Clèment | 26 − 30 January

MATRIMONIO ALL’ITALIANA

Vittorio De Sica | 2 – 6 February

LA PISCINE

Jacques Deray | 9 – 13 February

IL SORPASSO

Dino Risi | 16 – 20 February

PANE, AMORE E…

Dino Risi | 23 – 27 February

UNA GIORNATA PARTICOLARE

Ettore Scola | 2 – 6 March

L’AVVENTURA

Michelangelo Antonioni | 9 – 13 March

DIVORZIO ALL’ITALIANA

Pietro Germi | 16 – 20 March

8 E MEZZO

Federico Fellini | 23 – 27 March

Hotel Eden, Via Ludovisi 49

Wednesday 7.30pm – Sunday 3.30pm and 7.30pm

Info & bookings:

+39 06 4781 2761 – cinema.her@dorchestercollection.com