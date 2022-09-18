live-cinema-festival-2022

The international event focusing on the most innovative live-audio performances returns to Rome’s Palazzo delle Esposizioni

From September 22 – 25, the ninth edition of Live Cinema Fest returns to the splendid Palazzo delle Esposizioni. Twelve audiovisual performances unpublished or presented for the first time in Italy, screenings, workshops, lectures and a cast of internationally renowned artists for an immersive, synaesthetic and unique experience. Four days in which machines, art and technology come together to spread new messages, new imaginary and new perspectives. The spokesmen for this mission will be 29 performers from Austria, Canada, Czechia, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom playing 22 AV Performance, Movie, Lecture, AV Installation, Symposium, Workshop. An international event that brings to the capital the most innovative live performances of audio shows.

Each evening performance will be preceded by the Symposium this year with the theme, “Music and Image: what does sound look like?” a meeting in which authors, curators and artists of international caliber are invited to discuss the synaesthetic relationship between sound and image in real-time audiovisual performance.

September 22 – 25

Palazzo delle Esposizioni

Via Nazionale, 94

Performances: daily from 9pm

Tickets €15

livecinemafestival.com