Summer 2021: Rome’s piazzas are once again transformed into movie theaters thanks to the Ragazzi del Cinema America

The outdoor movie theater Cinema In Piazza returns this summer, transforming Rome’s beautiful piazzas into open-air cinemas from June 4 till August 1.

Like last year, the objective is to oppose social distancing by maintaining physical distancing. The lockdown has created physical distances between people, but Cinema In Piazza believes it has also created social and empathic distances that could become irreversible. A long summer is ahead of us, with many families that will be forced to stay in Rome for work and economic reasons. Cinema In Piazza wants to be there and transform their open-air movie nights into opportunities for culture and social life to flourish once again.

So get ready! From June to August, Rome’s piazzas are transformed into opportunities to rebuild community and experience intense civil and social value. The free outdoor movie festival, “Il Cinema in Piazza,” will return to Rome for its 7th year. Just like last year, it will be hosted in three locations: Piazza San Cosimato in Trastevere, Casale della Cervelletta in Tor Sapienza, and newcomer Monte Ciocci which will replace il Porto Turistico di Roma Marina in Ostia.

Complying with anti-COVID measures is a priority for the organizers. For this reason, entry to the open-air theaters will be allowed only if you’ve reserved your seat on prenotaunposto.it, on which you’ll be able to reserve your “area” where you can bring your pillows, towels and seats brought directly from home. The three piazzas will have a total of three thousand seats.

One hundred and four events with free admission over 43 days are in store, running till August 1, of which many in the presence of 48 guests, not only Italian cinema personalities but also including international directors and actors. Kicking off on Friday, June 4 in the original spot where it all began, Piazza San Cosimato, with the D’Innocenzo brothers presenting their latest film “Favolacce,” with some cast members like Ileana D’Ambra, Max Malatesta and Gabriel Montesi. Ferzan Ozpetek, with an entire program dedicated to him, will present his films with Serra Yilmaz and others. International maestri will also join, like Ken Loach, Wim Wenders and Emir Kusturica, as well as actors Rupert Everett and Mathieu Kassovitz.

Other special guests include: Matteo Garrone, Massimo Ceccherini, Gianni di Gregorio, Susanna Cascella, Mattia Cottarello, Giorgio Colangeli, Lorenzo Fantastichini, Simone Spada, Claudio Amendola, Mario Martone, Antonietta de Lillo, Daniele Vicari, Carlo Verdone, Sergio Rubini, Rocco Papaleo, Vincenzo Marra, Michele Soavi, Edward Watts, Oscar Camps, Alessandra Camilli, Letizia Battaglia, Goffredo Fofi, Gianfranco Rosi, Carlos Reygadas, Marco Bechis, Neri Marcorè, Nunzia De Stefano, Virginia Apicella, Daniele Vicari, Luigi Manconi, Asia Leofreddi, Nicola Piovani, Giorgio Gobbi, Clare Peploe, Filippo Scicchitano.

Let’s look at some of the events scheduled for each location.

SAN COSIMATO (June 4 – August 1)

Piazza San Cosimato will host 43 evenings. The great cinema of Pietro Marcello, Gianfranco Rosi, Céline Sciamma and Ferzan Ozpetek. From “Fate Ignoranti” to “Fuocoammare”, from “Tomboy” to “Martin Eden”. Also the Disney classics like “The Lion King” and “Frozen”.

CERVELLETTA (June 10 – July 25)

Cervelletta will host 34 evenings. The cinema of Satoshi Kon (in collaboration with Istituto Giapponese di Cultura in Roma), Ken Loach, Wim Wenders (in collaboration with the Ambasciata della Repubblica Federale di Germania) and 8 magical nights dedicated to the Harry Potter films.

MONTE CIOCCI (June 19 – July 25)

The new venue of Monte Ciocci will host 27 evenings, including the cinema of Emir Kusturica, Mario Monicelli, Charlie Kaufman and Laika’s animated films. From “Underground”, to “Armata Brancaleone,” and “Synecdoche, New York”. Homages to Nino Manfredi, Gigi Proietti and Carlo Vanzina.

Read the full programming for each location here. All films will be shown in the original language with Italian subtitles.

Cinema in Piazza is organized by “Piccolo Cinema America,” a group dedicated to promoting culture and film. They say the goal of “Il Cinema in Piazza” is in “the contemporary involvement of the center and the suburbs” which seeks to uniquely “rebuild a sense of community, promoting a knowledge accessible to all with free and shared projections.” Additionally, Cinema In Piazza promotes the cultural importance of the event, saying “the projection does not end in the mere vision of the show, but becomes an experience of intense civil and social value.”

The event had previously been held in Piazza San Cosimato under the name “Festival Trastevere Rione del Cinema,” but faced a dispute with Rome’s deputy mayor and culture councilor, Luca Bergamo. Instead of limiting the hours, like Bergamo wanted, the event grew after being supported by well-known figures in film, such as Martin Scorsese and “Pif” Pierfrancesco Diliberto.

Now, Cinema In Piazza’s project is continuing in an even more concrete direction, seeking to unite all of Rome through film by “connecting three nerve centers [in the city] through the construction of three contemporary arenas.”

Locations:

Piazza San Cosimato – Trastevere (June 4 – August 1)

Monte Ciocci – Via Domizia Lucilla, 76 (June 19 – July 25)

Casale della Cervelletta – Parco della Cervelletta in Tor Sapienza (June 10 – Juy 25)

Movie screenings at 8:00pm / 8:30pm / 9:15pm

Free entry

ilcinemainpiazza.it