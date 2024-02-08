“Sabato da Oscar”: a retrospective of eight best picture winners at Cinema Troisi

Anticipating Oscar Night, Cinema Troisi hosts the retrospective “Sabato da Oscar”, every Saturday morning at 11:00.

As the world awaits the 96th edition of the Oscars, Rome’s Cinema Troisi is hosting eight special screenings of some of the most notable Best Picture-winning films from recent decades.

Every Saturday at 11am, starting from 10 February, you’ll be able to experience the cinematic classics you love the most like Federico Fillini’s 8 ½ and Sam Mendes’s American Beauty.

Relive great moments in cinematic history like those from the movie All About Eve by Joseph L. Mankiewicz that holds the record for female nominations and in The Hurt Locker, the first female-directed film to win an Oscar.

The films featured the for next few weeks will be from a variety of movie genres. Choose to attend a comedy, drama, or something a little more riveting such as Ridley Scott’s Gladiator or John G. Avildsen’s Rocky.

All films will be screened in their original language with Italian subtitles. Tickets cost only €3.

Here is the schedule:

10/02 at 11:00am- “ All About Eve ” (1950) by Joseph L. Mankiewicz

17/02 at 11:00am- " 8 ½ " (1963) by Federico Fellini

24/02 at 11:00am- " The Sting " (1973) by George Roy Hill

02/03 at 11:00am- " Rocky " (1976) by John G. Avildesen

09/03 at 11:00am- " American Beauty " (1999) by Sam Mendes

16/03 at 11:00am- " Gladiator " (2000) by Ridley Scott

23/03 at 11:00AM- " The Departed " (2006) by Martin Scorsese

30/03 at 11:00 AM- "The Hurt Locker" (2008) by Kathryn Bigelow

Where

Cinema Troisi

Via Girolamo Induno, 1

When:

Every Saturday from 10/02 to 30/03

11:00am

Tickets:

€3

cinematroisi.it