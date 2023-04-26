Roma Gelato. After Show – 30 April

On Sunday, 30 April, Romeing is hosting the Roma Gelato aftershow party!
Come join us on Sunday, 30 April, at the ROMA GELATO AFTER SHOW PARTY!
The party will include a live DJ-Set, food trucks, and, if you’re feeling up to it, alcoholic gelato
The party will be hosted at the PratiBus District and will begin at 7pm and ends at 1am on 1 May.
This is an event you don’t want to miss! Come enjoy the music with your friends.
The entrance fee is 15 euro which includes a drink.
Book through the following link for free admission and pay conveniently on the day of the event at the desk
bit.ly/3KXGOiU
Alternatively, communicate ICE CREAM list at the entrance.
Info:
☎️ 339.283.2380
☎️ 334.253.2673
☎️ 339.458.7071
☎️ 335.744.9991
Sunday April 30th
Location
PratiBus District
Viale Angelico, 52 (Prati)
Opening Time
from 7pm to 1am
Entry fee
€15 including a drink