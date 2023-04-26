Roma Gelato. After Show – 30 April

On Sunday, 30 April, Romeing is hosting the Roma Gelato aftershow party!

Come join us on Sunday, 30 April, at the ROMA GELATO AFTER SHOW PARTY!

The party will include a live DJ-Set, food trucks, and, if you’re feeling up to it, alcoholic gelato

The party will be hosted at the PratiBus District and will begin at 7pm and ends at 1am on 1 May.

This is an event you don’t want to miss! Come enjoy the music with your friends.

The entrance fee is 15 euro which includes a drink.

Book through the following link for free admission and pay conveniently on the day of the event at the desk

bit.ly/3KXGOiU

Alternatively, communicate ICE CREAM list at the entrance.

Info:

☎️ 339.283.2380

☎️ 334.253.2673

☎️ 339.458.7071

☎️ 335.744.9991

Sunday April 30th

Location

PratiBus District

Viale Angelico, 52 (Prati)

Opening Time

from 7pm to 1am

Entry fee

€15 including a drink