Viaggio nei Fori – Multimedia show at the Forum of Augustus

A Journey Through History at the Forum of Augustus

The marble blocks still visible in the Forum of Augustus and the Forum of Caesar are the starting point for a fascinating tour in discovery of magnificent archaeological sites and a temple that was at the heart of events in Ancient Rome. A tour created by Piero Angela and Paco Lanciano. Visitors will have the chance to see two exciting portrayals of life in Ancient Rome, reconstructed within the Imperial Fora using light, images, film and animation. As of this year, only the Forum of Augustus is running.

FORUM OF AUGUSTUS

The Forum of Augustus is composed of newly reconstructed pathways that tell the story of Augustus’ reign during Rome’s period of imperial expansion; a thrilling representation which combines historical and scientific rigor with entertainment.

Visitors will stand on a flight of Roman stairs to watch a multimedia show portraying the history of the Forum and temple dedicated to Mars Ultor, commissioned by Augustus in memory of Julius Caesar. It was a temple that stood nine floors high and towered over the Forum of Augustus; access was via the halls of the courthouse. The tale also touches on the figure of Augustus, whose giant statue, a good 12 meters tall, dominated the area next to the temple.

The show – available in 8 languages ​​(Italian, English, French, Russian, Spanish, German, Chinese and Japanese) and with three 40-minute shows every evening – will take place in full compliance with the anti-covid measures. There will be a limited-access approach (max 70 people per show), you will have your temperature checked at the entrance, audio guides will be protected by disposable casing and disposable earphones, and there will be social distancing placeholders in the stands.

FORUM OF CAESAR (not available yet)

The Forum of Caesar features never-before-seen areas of Rome’s Imperial Forums with access to recent excavations. In this part of the tour, visitors walk within the Forum itself and among the marble that remains of this enormous piazza, which at the time was surrounded by majestic colonnades and overshadowed by the imposing temple of Venus Genetrix. The tour explores the role of the Forum in the lives of the Roman people and the figure of Julius Caesar, an intelligent and ambitious man, idolised by some but hated and feared by others.

June 17 – November 7, 2021

Forum of Augustus (40 minutes):

Fori Imperiali – Via Alessandrina, Largo Corrado Ricci side

Opening times (3 shows per evening):

Daily 9.15pm, 10.15pm, 11.15pm (Jun 17 – Jul 31)

Daily 9pm, 10pm, 11pm (Aug 1 – 31)

Daily 8.15pm, 9.15pm, 10.15pm (Sep 1 – Sep 30)

Daily 7.15pm, 8.15pm, 9.15pm (Oct 1 – Nov 7)

Maximum 70 seats per show

Tickets: €10 – 15

viaggioneifori.it