The Best Concerts in Rome in 2025

Expect a season packed with big names and unmissable musical events in Rome

Rome, with its timeless charm and rich history, is set to host some of the most highly anticipated concerts of 2025. From global music superstars to beloved Italian artists, the Eternal City promises a diverse lineup of events to suit every musical taste. Whether you’re a fan of pop, rock, or classical music, this guide will help you discover the must-see concerts of the year.

Discover our selection of must-see concerts in Rome for 2025.

Sfera Ebbasta

March 12, 2025

Palazzo dello Sport

July 19, 2025

Ippodromo delle Capannelle

Get ready for an electrifying performance as the king of trap music returns with a spectacular show. Sfera Ebbasta will be in Rome for two dates, including a mid-March concert and a Rock in Roma appearance on July 19.

Jovanotti

April 22, 23, 25, 26, 28, 29 | May 1, 2, 2025

Palazzo dello Sport

Following the success of his last tour, Jovanotti is back with the PalaJova Tour 2025. With eight live shows in Rome out of 42 across Italy, this is a concert series you don’t want to miss.

Mahmood

May 20, 2025

Palazzo dello Sport

After the success of the first legs of the N.L.D.A. TOUR, Mahmood returns to Rome. His concert, envisioned as a theatrical rave, blends dreamy and underground aesthetics, reflecting the multifaceted worlds and experiences of the artist.

Gazzelle

June 7, 2025

Circo Massimo

Gazzelle will light up Rome’s summer with a live music event at Circo Massimo. This marks a significant milestone for the indie-pop singer-songwriter, set to captivate audiences in one of the city’s most historic venues.

Ludovico Einaudi

June 12-13-14-15-17-18, 2025

Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone

Ludovico Einaudi will enchant audiences at the Roma Summer Fest with six concerts, largely dedicated to his new album, The Summer Portraits. Experience the magic of this renowned pianist and composer.

Roma Summer Festival

Ed Sheeran

June 14, 2025

Stadio Olimpico

Global superstar Ed Sheeran returns to Italy with a highly anticipated show at Stadio Olimpico. Part of his Mathematics European Tour 2025, this concert will feature all his greatest hits.

Duran Duran

June 15-16, 2025

Circo Massimo

Forty years after their historic first performance in Italy at the 1985 Sanremo Festival with The Wild Boys, the legendary British rock band Duran Duran will return to the Bel Paese to set the stage of Rome’s Circus Maximus on fire on Sunday, June 15, and Monday, June 16, 2025.

Tananai

June 19, 2025

Rock in Roma, Ippodromo delle Capannelle

Tananai kicks off his Calmocobra Live Summer 2025 tour in Rome with a performance at Rock in Roma. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music at the Ippodromo delle Capannelle.

Rock in Rome Festival

Rüfüs Du Sol

June 21, 2025

Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone

Don’t miss the only Italian date for the Grammy-winning Australian trio Rüfüs Du Sol. Their innovative dance music, blending house, techno, indie, and psychedelic rock, will take center stage.

Zucchero

June 23-24, 2025

Circo Massimo

Two years after his five sold-out concerts at the Baths of Caracalla, Zucchero returns to Rome and, for the first time in his career, will take center stage at the Circo Massimo, adding another memorable chapter to his extraordinary artistic journey.

Vasco Rossi

June 27-28, 2025

Stadio Olimpico

The legendary Vasco Rossi is back with his “Vasco Rossi negli stadi” tour, featuring 12 concerts across Italy. Relive the greatest hits of the iconic rocker in an electrifying show.

Marco Mengoni

July 2, 2025

Stadio Olimpico

Marco Mengoni is set to fill stadiums across Italy with his new tour, already a sold-out sensation. Following his 2023 triumph, expect another spectacular performance.

Pinguini Tattici Nucleari

July 4, 2025

Stadio Olimpico

The ever-popular Pinguini Tattici Nucleari return to Stadio Olimpico with their Hello World Tour. Get ready for a night of music from this chart-topping band.

Sting

July 7, 2025

Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone

Sting, the former frontman of The Police, will grace the Roma Summer Fest with his STING 3.0 world tour. Enjoy an evening of timeless hits with this musical innovator.

Ultimo

July 10, 11, 13, 2025

Stadio Olimpico

Ultimo continues to dominate the Italian live music scene with another phenomenal stadium tour. His previous concerts have all been sold out, and this year promises to be no different.

Nick Cave

July 21-22, 2025

Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone

The legendary Australian artist returns to captivate audiences with an intimate series of solo performances. He will be joined on stage by Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood, and together they will perform songs spanning his extraordinary career.

Alanis Morissette

July 24, 2025

Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone

Celebrate 30 years of Jagged Little Pill as Alanis Morissette brings her much-anticipated tour to Rome. The Canadian icon will perform in three Italian cities, including this special Rome date.

The Smashing Pumpkins

August 1, 2025

Ippodromo delle Capannelle

Catch the legendary Smashing Pumpkins at Rock in Roma. Led by the charismatic Billy Corgan, this ’90s powerhouse band promises an unforgettable night of rock.

Franz Ferdinand

August 30, 2025

Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone

By popular demand, Franz Ferdinand adds new dates to their 2025 summer tour, including a stop in Rome. The concerts will feature tracks from their upcoming album, The Human Fear.

Sigur Ros

September 12-13, 2025

Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone

Experience Sigur Rós live with a 41-piece orchestra at Roma Summer Fest. The Icelandic band will perform tracks from their latest album, ÁTTA, in a mesmerizing musical journey.

Damiano David

October 11, 2025

Palazzo dello Sport

Former Måneskin frontman Damiano David launches his world tour with two Italian dates, including this highly anticipated show in Rome.

Negramaro

October 29, 2025

Palazzo dello Sport

Negramaro kicks off their live tour in celebration of their upcoming album. Join them for an unforgettable concert experience with Radio Italia as the official partner.