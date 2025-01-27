The Best Concerts in Rome in 2025

Expect a season packed with big names and unmissable musical events in Rome
Rome, with its timeless charm and rich history, is set to host some of the most highly anticipated concerts of 2025. From global music superstars to beloved Italian artists, the Eternal City promises a diverse lineup of events to suit every musical taste. Whether you’re a fan of pop, rock, or classical music, this guide will help you discover the must-see concerts of the year.
Discover our selection of must-see concerts in Rome for 2025.
Sfera Ebbasta
March 12, 2025
Palazzo dello Sport
July 19, 2025
Ippodromo delle Capannelle
Get ready for an electrifying performance as the king of trap music returns with a spectacular show. Sfera Ebbasta will be in Rome for two dates, including a mid-March concert and a Rock in Roma appearance on July 19.
Jovanotti
April 22, 23, 25, 26, 28, 29 | May 1, 2, 2025
Palazzo dello Sport
Following the success of his last tour, Jovanotti is back with the PalaJova Tour 2025. With eight live shows in Rome out of 42 across Italy, this is a concert series you don’t want to miss.
Mahmood
May 20, 2025
Palazzo dello Sport
After the success of the first legs of the N.L.D.A. TOUR, Mahmood returns to Rome. His concert, envisioned as a theatrical rave, blends dreamy and underground aesthetics, reflecting the multifaceted worlds and experiences of the artist.
Gazzelle
June 7, 2025
Circo Massimo
Gazzelle will light up Rome’s summer with a live music event at Circo Massimo. This marks a significant milestone for the indie-pop singer-songwriter, set to captivate audiences in one of the city’s most historic venues.
Ludovico Einaudi
June 12-13-14-15-17-18, 2025
Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone
Ludovico Einaudi will enchant audiences at the Roma Summer Fest with six concerts, largely dedicated to his new album, The Summer Portraits. Experience the magic of this renowned pianist and composer.
INSPIRATION
Roma Summer Festival
Ed Sheeran
June 14, 2025
Stadio Olimpico
Global superstar Ed Sheeran returns to Italy with a highly anticipated show at Stadio Olimpico. Part of his Mathematics European Tour 2025, this concert will feature all his greatest hits.
Duran Duran
June 15-16, 2025
Circo Massimo
Forty years after their historic first performance in Italy at the 1985 Sanremo Festival with The Wild Boys, the legendary British rock band Duran Duran will return to the Bel Paese to set the stage of Rome’s Circus Maximus on fire on Sunday, June 15, and Monday, June 16, 2025.
Tananai
June 19, 2025
Rock in Roma, Ippodromo delle Capannelle
Tananai kicks off his Calmocobra Live Summer 2025 tour in Rome with a performance at Rock in Roma. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music at the Ippodromo delle Capannelle.
INSPIRATION
Rock in Rome Festival
Rüfüs Du Sol
June 21, 2025
Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone
Don’t miss the only Italian date for the Grammy-winning Australian trio Rüfüs Du Sol. Their innovative dance music, blending house, techno, indie, and psychedelic rock, will take center stage.
Zucchero
June 23-24, 2025
Circo Massimo
Two years after his five sold-out concerts at the Baths of Caracalla, Zucchero returns to Rome and, for the first time in his career, will take center stage at the Circo Massimo, adding another memorable chapter to his extraordinary artistic journey.
Vasco Rossi
June 27-28, 2025
Stadio Olimpico
The legendary Vasco Rossi is back with his “Vasco Rossi negli stadi” tour, featuring 12 concerts across Italy. Relive the greatest hits of the iconic rocker in an electrifying show.
Marco Mengoni
July 2, 2025
Stadio Olimpico
Marco Mengoni is set to fill stadiums across Italy with his new tour, already a sold-out sensation. Following his 2023 triumph, expect another spectacular performance.
Pinguini Tattici Nucleari
July 4, 2025
Stadio Olimpico
The ever-popular Pinguini Tattici Nucleari return to Stadio Olimpico with their Hello World Tour. Get ready for a night of music from this chart-topping band.
Sting
July 7, 2025
Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone
Sting, the former frontman of The Police, will grace the Roma Summer Fest with his STING 3.0 world tour. Enjoy an evening of timeless hits with this musical innovator.
Ultimo
July 10, 11, 13, 2025
Stadio Olimpico
Ultimo continues to dominate the Italian live music scene with another phenomenal stadium tour. His previous concerts have all been sold out, and this year promises to be no different.
Nick Cave
July 21-22, 2025
Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone
The legendary Australian artist returns to captivate audiences with an intimate series of solo performances. He will be joined on stage by Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood, and together they will perform songs spanning his extraordinary career.
Alanis Morissette
July 24, 2025
Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone
Celebrate 30 years of Jagged Little Pill as Alanis Morissette brings her much-anticipated tour to Rome. The Canadian icon will perform in three Italian cities, including this special Rome date.
The Smashing Pumpkins
August 1, 2025
Ippodromo delle Capannelle
Catch the legendary Smashing Pumpkins at Rock in Roma. Led by the charismatic Billy Corgan, this ’90s powerhouse band promises an unforgettable night of rock.
Franz Ferdinand
August 30, 2025
Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone
By popular demand, Franz Ferdinand adds new dates to their 2025 summer tour, including a stop in Rome. The concerts will feature tracks from their upcoming album, The Human Fear.
Sigur Ros
September 12-13, 2025
Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone
Experience Sigur Rós live with a 41-piece orchestra at Roma Summer Fest. The Icelandic band will perform tracks from their latest album, ÁTTA, in a mesmerizing musical journey.
Damiano David
October 11, 2025
Palazzo dello Sport
Former Måneskin frontman Damiano David launches his world tour with two Italian dates, including this highly anticipated show in Rome.
Negramaro
October 29, 2025
Palazzo dello Sport
Negramaro kicks off their live tour in celebration of their upcoming album. Join them for an unforgettable concert experience with Radio Italia as the official partner.