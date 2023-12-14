Rome’s Capitoline Museums Host a Monographic Exhibition Dedicated to Fidia

A Magnificent Journey to Discover the Greatest Greek Sculptor of the Classical Age.

Fidia. A name composed of two syllables, much like the word “marble” – the material he, more than anyone else, mastered and immortalized through his work. From November 24, at the Musei Capitolini in Villa Caffarelli, you can explore the first-ever monographic exhibition dedicated to this exceptional sculptor.

This exhibition, endorsed by Roma Capitale, Assessorato alla Cultura, Sovrintendenza Capitolina ai Beni Culturali and curated by Claudio Parisi Presicce, aims to delve into and introduce the life, career, and historical-cultural context in which this artist operated. It features a selection of over 100 works, including archaeological finds, Greek originals, Roman replicas, paintings, manuscripts, drawings, and multimedia installations.

Fidia kicks off a series of five exhibitions (to be held at the Musei Capitolini) dedicated to the leading figures of ancient Greek sculpture, titled The Grand Masters of Ancient Greece.

Statua di Apollo nel tipo Kassel, Dalla collezione Albani, Marmo pentelico, 120-140 d.C.; testa 25-50 d.C., Roma, Musei Capitolini, Palazzo Nuovo, ©Sovrintendenza Capitolina ai Beni Culturali

“We’ve chosen to kick off the series of exhibitions on the Great Masters of Ancient Greece with a monographic display dedicated to Fidia, recognized even in antiquity as the greatest sculptor of all time. He was praised for qualities such as majesty and gravity, beauty, and grandeur, displaying an unmatched ability to aptly capture even the divine nature of the Gods”, stated the Sovrintendente Capitolino Claudio Parisi Presicce.

The exhibition boasts prestigious works from both Rome and Italy (Centrale Montemartini, Museo di Scultura Antica Giovanni Barracco, Museo Archeologico di Napoli, Archivio Cambellotti) and from abroad (Acropolis Museum, Athens Archeological Museum, Olympia Archeological Museum, Louvre).

About Fidia

Fidia lived during Athens’ golden age, under the leadership of Pericles. Under his protection, Fidia created remarkable works, including the Parthenon and its sculptural decorations, as well as the mythical chryselephantine statue (made of gold and ivory) of Athena Parthenos and Zeus at Olympia, considered one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

His name has an almost magical aura, as little is known about his existence, and the only information we have comes from literary sources. His creative genius establishes him as the unrivaled master of classical Greek art—akin to what Michelangelo was for the Renaissance.

Gaspare Landi, Pericle ammira le opere di Fidia al Partenone, Olio su tela 1811-1813, ©Napoli, Museo Real Bosco di Capodimonte, Depositi

The exhibition

The exhibition unfolds through 6 sections, each shedding light on different facets of Fidia’s artistry: The Portrait of Fidia; The Age of Fidia; The Parthenon and Athena Parthenos; Fidia Beyond Athens; The Legacy of Fidia; Opus Phidiae: Fidia Beyond the End of the Ancient World.

In the initial section, The Portrait of Fidia, we delve into artifacts that bring us closer to the artist. Notably, a small black-painted clay jug (from the 1930s BCE) bears the inscription “Pheidiou eimi” (I am Fidia), marking it as his personal possession. Two bronze statuettes depicting a craftsman, likely identified as Fidia himself, further enhance our understanding. Auguste Rodin’s homage to the Greek artist is also present: his Pallas au Parthénon (1896) features a woman’s head crowned by a stylized temple with six Doric columns, symbolizing the Parthenon in Athens.

The second section, The Age of Fidia, provides a glimpse into the historical, political, and artistic context of Athens in the early 5th century BCE. It outlines key milestones in the artist’s career, offering a comprehensive view of Fidia’s era.

Gemma di Aspasios, Dalla collezione Rondinini, Diaspro rosso, Seconda metà del I secolo a.C., Roma, Museo Nazionale Romano, inv. 108684, “Su concessione del Ministero della cultura – Museo Nazionale Romano”

In the third section, Fidia, the spotlight is on the pinnacle of Fidia’s recognition when Pericles appointed him as the overseer of the Parthenon construction. Fidia played a crucial role in crafting many of the decorative elements for the Parthenon. The exhibition features some truly extraordinary loans—artworks that have never left their museum homes until now. Notably, this section showcases two original fragments from the Parthenon frieze, including a Greek soldier and a fragment from the south frieze depicting a young figure and a bovine, generously lent by the Acropolis Museum in Athens. Additionally, two more original fragments featuring horsemen and bearded men are on display, borrowed from the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna.

The fourth section, Fidia Outside Athens, sheds light on the Greek sculptor’s career beyond his hometown. It revisits significant episodes, both positive and negative, such as his participation in the competition held in Ephesus around 440 B.C. for creating a statue of a wounded Amazon, where he faced a stunning defeat.

Testa di Atena Lemnia, Dalla collezione Palagi, Marmo pentelico, Tra I e II secolo d.C., Bologna, Museo Civico Archeologico, inv. G 1061 ©Bologna, Museo Civico Archeologico

In the fifth section, Fidia’s Legacy, we delve into the techniques employed by the master, particularly the chryselephantine method, which significantly influenced subsequent generations of artists in Greece and Magna Graecia.

The final section, Opus Phidiae: Fidia Beyond the End of the Ancient World, centers on the enduring fame and influence of Fidia’s work over time, especially among artists of the modern era. There is a special focus on Canova and Thorvaldsen, highlighting how Fidia’s legacy continued to resonate beyond the boundaries of the ancient world.

Scudo di Atena Parthenos cd. Stragford, Da Atene, Marmo pentelico, III secolo d.C., Londra, British Museum, inv. 1864,0220.18, ©The Trustees of the British Museum Erma di Anacreonte, Da Roma, Trastevere Horti di Cesare, Marmo pentelico Età adrianea, Roma, Musei Capitolini, Centrale Montemartini, Sezione III – Il Partenone e l’Atena Parthenos, ©Sovrintendenza Capitolina ai Beni Culturali

Gracious faces, smooth bodies, sharp details and drapery: Fidia’s world is connected to a cosmos of men and gods that enriched the classical world, whose pulsating heart was the capital of Greece, Athens. This city is the birthplace of the sculptor, and its enduring symbol is still the Parthenon, the magnificent temple created under his guidance.

Infused with philosophy and balance, Fidia’s art has left an indelible mark, echoing through the ages to convey his personal worldview, through figures that, though made of marble, effortlessly embody the pulsating essence of real life. Fidia’s legacy remains a timeless testament to the enduring vitality of his craft.

From 24 November 2023 until 5 May 2024

Musei Capitolini – Villa Caffarelli

Via di Villa Caffarelli

Opening hours: Daily 9.30am – 7.30pm

Exhibition ticket: full € 13,00 – reduced € 11,00

museicapitolini.org