Rome Jewelry Week 2023

From 6 to 15 October, Rome hosts the third edition of the international event dedicated to jewelry.

Rome Jewelry Week, now in its third edition, is back in the Eternal City from 6 to 15 October 2023. This internationally acclaimed event is dedicated to showcasing Rome’s contemporary and historical jewelry.

RJW promises an exciting array of events, uniting artists from around the world to present their awe-inspiring creations. Protagonists of the week are jewelry designers, master goldsmiths, jewelry ateliers, esteemed academies and associations.

At the heart of this year’s Rome Jewelry Week is the theme “Second Life”, where art, creativity, and tradition harmoniously intersect with innovation and contemporaneity, breathing new life into objects that have already lived their own unique stories.

Building upon the success of previous editions, organized by the Incinque Open Art Monti association, this year’s RJW is created in collaboration with Rome’s Municipio I and numerous cultural institutions: Palazzo Venezia, the Capitoline Museums, the National Etruscan Museum of Villa Giulia…

The eagerly awaited Incinque Jewels Award, a competition that champions the culture of contemporary jewelry, will take place stage at Trajan’s Market.

Rome Jewelry Week makes its grand debut on 6 October with the inauguration of the exhibition, “Ri-Trovamenti. Il gioiello tra Roma e Valenza”, featuring the works of the Neo Roman School of Contemporary Jewelry alongside the Valenzani Master Goldsmiths.

One of the week’s standout experiences is the guided tours of Rome’s neighborhoods (rioni), taking place from October 10 to October 14. During these tours, goldsmith ateliers will open their doors and welcome visitors, inviting them to immerse themselves in a captivating world of creativity, modernity, and timeless techniques, passed down from one generation to the next.

The overarching goal of Rome Jewelry Week is to reignite our appreciation for the arts, creativity, and enduring traditions, all while embracing the power of innovation and contemporary expressions.

6 – 15 October

Several locations

romajewelryweek.com