Rome Future Week, The First Festival About The Future In The Italian Capital

Rome Future Week, The Festival About The Future In The Italian Capital

Talks, workshops and exhibitions on innovation: over 400 events across more than 150 venues

After a record-breaking edition with more than 75,000 participants, Rome Future Week returns: the city-wide event will take over more than 150 locations across Rome with over 400 events, running from 21 to 27 September 2026.

Historic palaces, parks, event spaces, university halls, labs, offices and coworking spaces will set the stage for hundreds of talks, workshops, exhibitions, immersive experiences and networking moments, organized by companies, startups, institutions, universities, public bodies and professionals.

“Materia Prima” (Raw Material) is the theme of this new edition of Rome Future Week, an invitation to recognize what comes before and makes every visible innovation possible.

The week is also about work. Rome Future Week 2026 will be a place to look for new opportunities, professional and personal: where companies meet talent and talent discovers who’s looking for them. A thread that runs through the whole event and has its own dedicated moments in the programme.

Cinema takes center stage this year. Corti Futuri returns, the contest dedicated to new audiovisual languages, now in its second edition and produced in collaboration with Rai Cinema and RUFA. Filmmakers and videomakers under 30 will tell the story of the city and its possible futures, shooting original short films over the days of the event, and the winning work will be made available on Rai Cinema’s channels.

INSPIRATION

Best Events in September in Rome

And then there’s a neighborhood getting ready for a special week. Ostiense, with ROAD – Rome Advanced District as the edition’s main partner, will be one of the symbolic districts of Rome Future Week 2026: where the industrial archaeology of the Gazometro meets the Rome of tomorrow.

Participation is free. To explore all the available events, visit the official RFW website.