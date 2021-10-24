rome art week 2021

The sixth edition of Rome’s contemporary art week kicks off on October 25th

The Eternal City is hosting its sixth edition of “RAW – Rome Art Week” – an artistic initiative dedicated entirely to contemporary art – where 339 artists, 58 curators, 142 galleries and institutions will be participating.

For one week, all participants will organise events including openings, guided tours, lectures, conferences, performances and more, to present and promote their "vision" of contemporary art. Artists will open the doors of their ateliers and work spaces to showcase their research.

Rome Art Week has also invited critics and authoritative operators from the contemporary art industry to give their vision of the state of contemporary art in Rome, and to provide visitors with a guide to the routes to visit during the RAW week. This year the “points of view” that will help you choose your routes are: Alberto Dambruoso, Alessandra Caponi, Claudio Strinati, Claudio Zambianchi,Giovanni Albanese, Greta Alberta Tirloni, Massimiliano Reggiani, Massimo Scaringella, Raffaele Quattrone. The routes are freely chosen according to the critics’ personal artistic trends.

For a full calendar of the events, click here: romeartweek.com/en/calendar.

October 25 – 30, 2021

Venues and prices vary

romeartweek.com/en/