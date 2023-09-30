A Guide To The Best Events In October 2023 In Rome

Discovering the best things to do in Rome in October

As Rome welcomes the cooler temps of October, it also welcomes new opportunities, events and adventures for visitors. Whether you’re a film enthusiast excited for the screenings and encounters at the Festa del Cinema, an art aficionado ready to immerse yourself in numerous exhibitions , or simply someone eager to party along to live music, Rome has something in store for everyone this October. In this article we have gathered some of the best events in October 2023 in Rome. Take your pick and enjoy.

Exhibitions this October in Rome

October is full of opportunities for culture in Rome. If you haven’t yet, venture through the Chiostro del Bramante for their exhibit on Michelangelo Pistoletto’s INFINITY, which ends on October 15th. For the 50th anniversary of the death of Pablo Picasso, see the Picasso metamorfico exhibition at La Galleria Nazionale, which highlights not only the artist himself but also his influence throughout the world. If you’re a fan of fashion photography, be sure to check out Helmut Newton. Legacy at the Ara Pacis Museum (from 18 October) – Newton’s provocative black-and-white pieces appear everywhere from Vogue to Harper’s Bazaar. Check out the Letizia Battaglia “Senza Fine” exhibition at the Baths of Caracalla, including 92 photographs, some of them unpublished. Finally, head over to Rome’s EUR district for La Vaccheria’s “From Futurism to Virtual Art” exhibition, which explores the evolution of art in the 20th century.

Best events in October in Rome

Live music

October in Rome promises to be a month filled with electrifying live music performances that will captivate music enthusiasts of all genres. From rock legends to indie sensations and everything in between, the city’s concert scene is set to deliver an unforgettable experience. Whether you’re into classic hits, contemporary tunes, or experimental sounds, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant music culture of Rome!

October 18 – 29 | Festa del Cinema di Roma

Each year, the Festa del Cinema di Roma curates an array of screenings, encounters, conferences, and more. It stands as one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year. The Auditorium Parco della Musica, the complex designed by Renzo Piano, is home to the main screening theatres, while the avenue leading to the Cavea is transformed into one of the world’s grandest red carpets. Beyond the Auditorium, the fest extends its reach throughout Rome.

September 29 – October 1 | Ryder Cup

Rome has been selected to host the 44th edition of the biannual international golf competition, Ryder Cup 2023: the most important men’s golf tournament, played between the best players of Europe and the United States. This fall, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, 10km outside of Rome, will serve as an official venue of the competition. The tournament will take place from September 29th until October 1st (the practice sessions will begin on September 25th).

Untill November 19 | Romaeuropa Festival

The Romaeuropa Festival‘s 38th edition showcases 90 shows by 500 artists from 34 countries in 13 locations across Rome, celebrating a fusion of tradition and innovation through music, theatre, dance, digital arts, and children’s creations. Cutting across different generations and global perspectives, rising and established talents, this event guarantees Rome two months of artistic and cultural inspiration.

September 22 – October 7 | Roma Film Music Festival

There are film festivals and there are music festivals, but what about film music festivals? That’s exactly what you’ll get here at the aptly-named Roma Film Music Festival, which this year will showcase soundtracks from blockbusters like “Pirates of the Caribbean” and composers like John Williams. Each event has its own location, so be sure to check their website for details.

October 5 – 8 | Romics

Romics is the semiannual comic book, animation, and gaming convention in Rome. Taking place over four days, the convention will include special exhibitions, previews for upcoming works and meet-and-greets with authors and publishers.

October 6 – 8 | EurHop Roma Beer Festival

EurHop celebrates the world of craft beer, both in Italy and beyond. Over 800 kinds of beer and 100 breweries will be present at this event, along with music and food, all in the heart of the EUR district.

October 6 – 8 | Ottobrata Monticiana

After a hiatus of 4 years, the Ottobrata Monticiana returns to liven up the Monti neighborhood: three days filled with events, exhibitions, shows, and concerts to rekindle the cheerful and carefree spirit of the Romans who once participated in the famous roman “Ottobrate”. These were traditional Sunday trips outside the city that took place in the month of October, coinciding with the beautiful sunny days and the grape harvest.

October 15 | National Wine Clash

More than 15 Italian wineries compete against each other to win the National Wine Clash, taking place at the Città dell’Altra Economia on Sunday, October 15. As attendees taste from wines sourced all over the country, they’ll vote to decide the best wine there, all with a backdrop of reggae music.

October 20 – 22 | Maker Faire Rome

Maker Faire Rome will appeal to everyone from curious kids to creative, tech-loving adults. Innovators come from across Europe to present new and interesting ideas about hot topics such as artificial intelligence, open-source software and healthcare. Attendees can also experience these ideas hands-on at the fair’s interactive Ed Tech Area, which will host workshops and educational activities.

October 23 – 29 | Rome Art Week 2023

Before October comes to an end, you can catch hundreds of exhibitions at the eighth annual Rome Art Week. The event, held at various galleries and studios throughout Rome, will showcase the state of art in the city today as well as the importance of curators. There are no entrance fees and all guided tours are free.