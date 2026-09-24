A Guide To The Best Events In October 2023 In Rome

A Guide To The Best Events In October 2026 In Rome

Discovering the best things to do in Rome in October

As Rome welcomes the cooler temps of October, it also welcomes new opportunities, events and adventures for visitors. Whether you’re a film enthusiast excited for the screenings and encounters at the Festa del Cinema, an art aficionado ready to immerse yourself in numerous exhibitions , or simply someone eager to party along to live music, Rome has something in store for everyone this October. In this article we have gathered some of the best events in October 2026 in Rome. Take your pick and enjoy.

Exhibitions this October in Rome

October is one of the richest months of the year for art in Rome, with the autumn blockbusters now open and a wave of new shows joining them.

The season’s biggest draw remains Vassily Kandinsky at Palazzo Bonaparte, the first monographic show devoted to the Russian master of abstraction in Rome in 25 years. Advance booking is recommended.

At the Museo Storico della Fanteria, from 17 October, Renato Guttuso: Mediterranean Soul pays tribute to one of the great figures of 20th-century Italian painting.

Two major openings follow: Keith Haring at the Museo di Roma – Palazzo Braschi, with over 140 works from the Nakamura Collection tracing his path from New York subway drawings to his final paintings, and Pontormo at the Scuderie del Quirinale, the first monographic exhibition ever dedicated to the Florentine master of Mannerism, built around loans from the Uffizi.

Still on view from the summer: After. Steps Through Work. Fendi / Karl Lagerfeld 1985 at the galleria Nazionale, Diego Rivera at the Musei Capitolini, Metamorphosis. Ovid and the Arts at the Galleria Borghese in its final days until October 11, and Andy Warhol – Forever Love, free to visit at La Vaccheria in EUR through March 2027.

Two more not to miss: AQVA at the Biblioteca Apostolica Vaticana, opening the five-year cycle Catastrophe and Wonder with JR, Bill Moran and chef Fulvio Pierangelini, and, from October 17, FOOD. The Taste in Art at the Chiostro del Bramante.

Best events in October in Rome

Live music

October in Rome promises to be a month filled with electrifying live music performances that will captivate music enthusiasts of all genres. From rock legends to indie sensations and everything in between, the city’s concert scene is set to deliver an unforgettable experience. Whether you’re into classic hits, contemporary tunes, or experimental sounds, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant music culture of Rome!

Live music in October

Untile 15 November | Romaeuropa Festival

October is when Romaeuropa Festival really hits its stride. The 41st edition is one of the richest ever, with 100 shows, 240 performances and around 1000 artists from all over the world, and the autumn months bring the densest part of the programme: music, theatre, dance, digital arts and work created for younger audiences, staged at venues across the city.

more than 20 places in Rome

discover more Romaeuropa Festival 2026

buy tickets Tickets

27 September – 4 October | Hypertrattoria

The festival dedicated to the contemporary Italian trattoria returns to Rome for its second edition, this time stretched over eight days with around 60 chefs and 20 dinners across the city. Hypertrattoria celebrates the format that has done more than any other to shape how Italy eats: informal, regional, family-run, and now being reinvented by a generation of young cooks. Rather than a single venue, the festival unfolds as a series of collaborative dinners in trattorias and restaurants around Rome, each bringing together kitchens from different parts of the country for one night only.

15 venues accross Rome

discover more hypertrattoria.com

October 1 – 4 | Romics

Romics is the semiannual comic book, animation, and gaming convention in Rome. Taking place over four days, the convention will include special exhibitions, previews for upcoming works and meet-and-greets with authors and publishers.

Fiera di Roma

discover more romics.it/en

buy tickets Tickets

October 2 – 11 | Tevere Day

Tevere Day returns from 2 to 11 October for ten days dedicated to the river that made Rome. More than 130 events unfold along the Tiber, from boat trips, guided walks and the Vogalonga regatta to open-air sport, clean-ups, talks and family workshops, in a part of the city most Romans cross every day but rarely set foot on. The highlight is Saturday 10 October, when thousands of flowers are handed out on six bridges to be cast into the current. It’s also one of the rare chances to see Rome from the water rather than from the street.

Tevere banks

discover more Tevere Day

October 3 – 4 | Piano City

For one weekend Rome becomes a single open-air concert hall. Piano City arrives in the capital for the first time on 3 and 4 October with more than 200 free concerts, over 100 pianos and around 130 musicians across 90 locations in every district, from the historic centre to Ostia.

Born in Berlin in 2010 and already established in Milan and Palermo, the format turns squares, parks, museums, metro stations and even boats on the Tiber into stages, with 48 hours of continuous music from dawn concerts to late-night sets. It also includes House Concerts, intimate performances hosted by Romans who open their homes and their pianos to the public. The festival closes in Piazza del Campidoglio with Leonora Armellini, Gilda Buttà and Rita Marcotulli.

90 locations across Rome

discover more Piano City Rome

October 8 – 11 | Rome Jewelry Week

Now in its sixth edition, Roma Jewelry Week returns from 8 to 11 October, four days dedicated to contemporary, artist-made and goldsmith jewellery across the city. This year’s theme is The Crown of Ingenuity: jewelry as a story, a journey through the last 80 years of Italian art and culture, where design, craft and memory come together in a single contemporary object. Expect exhibitions, open workshops and encounters with designers and goldsmiths in galleries and studios around Rome.

many locations across Rome

romajewelryweek.com

October 9 – 11 | Ottobrata Monticiana

The Ottobrata Monticiana returns to liven up the Monti neighborhood: three days filled with events, exhibitions, shows, and concerts to rekindle the cheerful and carefree spirit of the Romans who once participated in the famous roman “Ottobrate”. These were traditional Sunday trips outside the city that took place in the month of October, coinciding with the beautiful sunny days and the grape harvest.

Monti heighborhood

discover more Ottobrata Monticiana

October 9 – 11 | EurHop Roma Beer Festival

EurHop, Rome’s craft beer festival, returns from 9 to 11 October for its twelfth edition at the Salone delle Fontane in the heart of the EUR district. Over 800 beers flow from 400 taps, poured by 88 breweries hand-picked by Manuele Colonna, one of the leading figures on the European craft beer scene: 74 from across Italy and 14 from countries including Belgium, Germany, Denmark and England. Many of the brewers are there in person to present their best beers of the year and preview the season ahead.

Salone delle Fontane

discover more eurhop.com

TBC | Rose Garden Autumn Opening

Rome’s Rose Garden (Roseto Comunale) welcomes the public to enjoy its autumn blossoms. Situated on the slopes of the Aventine hill, offering a beautiful view of the Circus Maximus, this enchanting garden is a sanctuary boasting over 1,200 unique rose varieties, many of which showcase their vibrant blooms during the autumn season.

Rome’s Garden of Roses

October 9 – 11 | Longines Global Champions Tour Roma 2026

The “Formula 1 of show jumping” returns to Rome for the 14th leg of the 2026 circuit, which also marks the Tour’s 20th-anniversary season. For this special edition the event moves to the Ippodromo Militare di Tor di Quinto, home of the 8th Lancieri di Montebello Regiment and the cradle of modern show jumping, where Federigo Caprilli revolutionised the art of riding. Over three days, the world’s top rider–horse pairs will compete before the Tour heads to Cairo (Oct 22–24), the Rabat Finals (Oct 30 – Nov 1) and the season-deciding GC Playoffs in Riyadh (Nov 18–21).

Ippodromo Militare di Tor di Quinto

discover more gcglobalchampions.com

October 10 – 11 | Romadiffusa

For the first time, Romadiffusa takes over the Esquilino, the most multicultural district in Rome. For two days, from morning to night, the neighbourhood becomes a creative playground: live music and DJ sets in Piazza Vittorio, exhibitions staged inside grocery shops, bookshops and bars, open studios of artists and artisans, rooftop parties, private homes opened to the public, installations at the Esquilino Market, performances under the porticoes and at Palazzo Merulana, talks at the Acquario Romano, stand-up comedy in local bars, and tours and workshops at the Accademia Costume & Moda. The idea is to read a familiar part of the city through the people who make it, turning everyday places into venues for two days.

Esquilino District

discover more Romadiffusa

October 13 – 25 | Festa del Cinema di Roma

The Festa del Cinema di Roma returns for its 21st edition, running a day longer than planned: the festival now opens on 13 October and closes on 25. It begins with Il rumore delle cose nuove by Paolo Genovese, presented in the Grand Public section, with an opening ceremony hosted by Ema Stokholma. Among the names announced is Javier Bardem, who receives this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The Auditorium Parco della Musica, designed by Renzo Piano, hosts the main screening theatres, while the avenue leading to the Cavea becomes one of the world’s grandest red carpets. Beyond the Auditorium, screenings, talks and encounters spread across cinemas and venues throughout the city.

Auditorium Parco della Musica

discover more Festa del Cinema di Roma

October 15 – 18 | Granmotori

GranMotori makes its debut at the Tenuta di Fiorano, a private estate on the Via Appia Antica owned by the Boncompagni Ludovisi family and never before open to the public. Across four days its 200-plus hectares fill with more than 200 cars and motorcycles, from vintage models and youngtimers to supercars, brought to life on a 1.4 km track with timed races, parades and runs by professional drivers. Off the track there are ACI regularity competitions in the paddock, four freestyle motocross shows a day, a driving simulator included with the ticket, live talks at the Wheel Theatre and street food curated by the team behind Taste of Roma.

Tenuta di Fiorano

discover more Granmotori

October 18 | Wizz Air Rome Half Marathon

The Wizz Air Rome Half Marathon by Brooks is an unmissable event for sport enthusiasts this October. Now in its third edition, it takes place on Sunday 18 October 2026, starting at 8am from a new location under the Roman walls at Porta Ardeatina and finishing, as always, at the Colosseum. The 21.1 km route winds through the historic streets of Rome, passing iconic landmarks such as the Colosseum, Circus Maximus, the Baths of Caracalla, Piazza Navona and more. Alongside the main race there is the Longevity Run, a non-competitive 5 km focused on prevention and wellbeing, and a Charity Program that lets participants raise funds for non-profit organisations.

discover more romehalfmarathon.it

October 19 – 25 | Rome Art Week

Now in its eleventh edition, Rome Art Week is a citywide annual event entirely dedicated to contemporary art. It offers the public a broad view of Rome’s contemporary scene through hundreds of free initiatives: exhibitions in galleries and institutions, artists’ open studios, and cultural projects. During RAW week, artists open their studios to enthusiasts, collectors, and professionals, while curators showcase their research through exhibitions and cultural events hosted across the city.

more than 200 locations in Rome

Rome Art Week

October 23 – 25 | Maker Faire Rome

Maker Faire Rome returns to the Gazometro Ostiense from 23 to 25 October 2026 for its 14th edition, with something for everyone from curious kids to creative, tech-loving adults. Innovators come from across Europe to present new ideas on hot topics such as artificial intelligence, robotics, aerospace, digital manufacturing, healthcare and the circular economy. Attendees can also experience these ideas hands-on through the fair’s workshops and educational activities for all ages.

Gazometro Ostiense

discover more makerfairerome.eu/it/

October Markets in Rome

Explore Rome’s markets in all their variety: vintage finds and collectibles, artisan craft, independent fashion and design, plus food and wellness-focused markets with something for every taste.

Vinyl Village – Monk Rome – 3 October

– Monk Rome – 3 October Ficus al Massimo – Garum Museo della Cucina 10-11 October

– Garum Museo della Cucina 10-11 October VGMT Market – Forte Trionfale Hub, Ex Officina – 10-11 October

– Forte Trionfale Hub, Ex Officina – 10-11 October Unique Mkt – Industrie Fluviali – 10-11 October

– Industrie Fluviali – 10-11 October Modern Mrkt Roma – Forte Trionfale Hub, Ex Officina – 17-18 October (preview 16 October)

– Forte Trionfale Hub, Ex Officina – 17-18 October (preview 16 October) Ficus al Massimo – Garum Museo della Cucina – 24-25 October

– Garum Museo della Cucina – 24-25 October Unconventional Market – Mediterraneo al MAXXI – 24-25 October

– Mediterraneo al MAXXI – 24-25 October Green Market – Hacienda, Via dei Cluniacensi 68 – 25 October

– Hacienda, Via dei Cluniacensi 68 – 25 October Japan Days – Ippodromo Capannelle – 24/25 October

– Ippodromo Capannelle – 24/25 October Merkat – Alcazar Live – every weekend

discover more Discover the full calendar of October Markets in Rome