Eataly’s Terra Grill Reopens

With Italy’s exceptional farm-fresh produce, it’s only logical you enjoy lunch or dinner in a restaurant that serves super fresh ingredients. But did you know that there’s a restaurant in Rome that allows you to choose your own ingredients at your table? Located on the second floor of Eataly, Terra now reopens to dig deep into the roots of our planet by taking you on a culinary journey around the seas and countryside. Opened in 2018, Terra became will loved by the crowd and now it is finally back after a break with some sensational novelties.

With the incredible “farm-to-table” or “counter-to-table” concept, Terra lets its guests choose the highest quality ingredients directly from its counters. Feel like a Florentine steak? Head to the butcher’s counter and pick your favorite meat cut. Craving some seafood crudité with a side of bubbly prosecco? Choose from seabass carpaccios, prawns and oysters from the seafood stand. The vegetables and fruit come from the regional Agricolonna producer; the ingredients from Eataly’s top-quality market downstairs; the meat from the Piedmontese association of sustainable breeders “La Granda”; and the seafood is sourced directly from Anzio and Civitavecchia. The bottom line? It doesn’t get any fresher than this.

But what inspired this format? Nothing more than our planet’s primary elements – land, fire and nature. These same elements can be found within the restaurant, in the charcoal grill used to cook the ingredients, in the decor, and in the food counters, wanting to create a direct relationship between the customers, the produce, its origin and its processing.

But now, the relationship is more direct than ever: a table cart service! A new implementation for Terra is using carts to place the meats and fish available at the fresh stands of Eataly and push them around. No need to stand up, you can now choose directly what to grill from your table — making the experience even more personal. But there’s more! While some carts will be used for the selections of foods, there is going to be a cart circling the restaurant with a selection of 10-15 wine bottles carefully hand-picked by Terra team weekly for anyone who wishes to enjoy a glass with their meal.

Hungry already? Wait until you set your eyes on the three-meter long handmade grill, built over a period of 5 months following Spanish tradition. This is where your meals will be cooked — on a Leccio delle Serre Vibonesi della Calabria virgin charcoal grill — a.k.a. a 100% Italian natural charcoal grill that gives off exceptional aromas and flavours to any ingredient that comes in contact with it. From the counters to the kitchens and grill, everything is an open space, so you can see the Chefs in action.

As for what to order… With its reopening, new iconic dishes arose where one can savour the taste of the meat once grilled, its juices, and its simplicity. Try a Sirloin steak with alpine-hay smoked La Granda, steamed beets, and grilled carrots, or the Barbecued pork belly with veggies and honey mustard. But if you fancy fish, the Grilled mackerels, with capers, olives and pappa al pomodoro, or a flavourful Herbed tuna, to mention two are wonderful. For mains you can always stick with the well loved classic, a Spaghetti with smoky vongole veraci (clams). Let’s just say that anything you order will over deliver. From starters to desserts, Terra’s menu has you covered.

Want something limited and special? Terra will now have weekly menu’s all dedicated to honour Roman dishes, to honour their roots. Two symbolic recipes to kick the first week off: Uovo alla Carbonara – Olivero Claudio soft boiled egg on 100% biological Otto Tondo slice of bread toasted on the grill with a fondue of Roman pecorino DOP Cibaria; and the Gricia with smoked grilled guanciale (jowl) made with 100% Italian Afeltra wheat spaghetti of Gragnano IGP, grilled bio jowl La Grada and creamed Roman pecorino DOP Cibaria.

The wine list won’t let you down either. With 300 wine labels from Italy and the Lazio region selected from the 25,000 wines of Eataly’s Winery, and amazing craft beers and cocktails, you’ll have a top-notch selection to choose from.

But it’s not just the restaurant’s concept, top-quality ingredients, and origin of the produce that will have you head over heels. The warm tones and cozy vibes create the perfect setting for a meal to remember. The great news? Prices are accessible, seeing is believing! With a large space, Terra can host up to 70 guests. But careful… don’t make the mistake of not reserving! If you’ve got time to kill or you’re waiting for your table, stop by the cocktail bar to indulge in a perfectly crafted cocktail.

As a reopening celebration, Terra will host three special dinners with famous chefs from all over the world. The first night will be on October 7, with Cristina Bowerman who being born in Italy but having lived many years in the US, will bring with herself a sensational fusion of grilled dishes of her own kind. Likewise, we can experience a personal twist on the grill on November 25 in the company of South American chef Roy Caceres. This three occasion event will conclude on December 2 with Japanese chef Hirohiko Shoda who will marvel us with his grilled adaptation of Japanese cuisine.