Everyone knows the piazza of Campo dei Fiori, but venture off to the right and you’ll find Via del Pellegrino, a street filled with boutiques, galleries, restaurants and cool little bars to grab coffee, wifi or aperitivo. Some say the street was named after the pellegrini, or pilgrims, who travelled it to reach the Basilica of Saint Peter, others say it takes its name after an osteria named “del Pellegrino”. Truth be told, we will never know, but what I once thought was a very touristy area, I now find an eclectic street packed with posti affascinanti. From bookstores and erboristerie to traditional osteries, there’s something for everyone in this historic via. As you stroll by, old men and women wave and greet you from their balconies, and ancient columns dot the walls cornering the streets. Full of vibrant colors, Via del Pellegrino is surely a street you won’t want to miss!