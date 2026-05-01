Campo de’ Fiori Neighborhood

What to See and Do Around Campo de’ Fiori

Piazzas have always been one of the great delights of the European city. Their layout – replacing the English high street concept – is an enchanting leisure and third space for conversation to flow. Traditionally among the barren square would be a church, as seen in Rome’s famous Piazza di Spagna, Piazza Navona, and Piazza del Popolo.

Yet Campo de’ Fiori has remained churchless, historically known for trade and commerce. In her center stands Giordano Bruno to make up for her religiouslessness. Giordano Bruno, known for his “anti-clerical” ideals in the 17th century, was burned at the stake for heresy where his bronze statue now resides.

Where once was a sight of heretical burnings now stands a picturesque and characteristic food market in the daytime, adorned with tourists and locals alike. In the evenings, she opens up again for international crowds to gather under the night sky, surrounded by the unique charm of old-century buildings, and an energy of music, laughter and connection.

Don’t fancy a piazza, not to worry; medieval streets spider out from the Campo, where artisan shops and bars stand. Some streets are still named for their original trades performed in the area – including: Via dei Cappellari (hat makers), Via dei Chiavari (key makers), and Via dei Giubbonari (coat makers).

From Campo de’ Fiori, it is well worth taking a stroll along Via Giulia, elegant and full of historic charm, Via di Monserrato, lined with refined boutiques and distinctive storefronts, and Via del Pellegrino, one of the liveliest and most characteristic streets in the neighbourhood, before reaching Piazza Farnese, dominated by the imposing Palazzo Farnese, one of Rome’s most extraordinary Renaissance buildings.

While the area lacks a metro station, there are a plethora of bus stops to bring you to and from Campo de’ Fiori. But given the area’s history, a long stroll is the best way to go.

The comprehensive guide has been curated to give you the best of shopping, eating, drinking, and frolicking within and around Campo de’ Fiori.

RECOMMENDED ACTIVITIES AROUND CAMPO DE’ FIORI

Explore Rome & Campo de’ Fiori by bike

Via Labicana, 49

Duration: 4 hours

Easily cycle between ancient monuments and elegant shopping streets, Baroque squares and Renaissance palaces, and beautiful fountains and churches housing innumerable masterpieces. This guided bike tour provides the perfect introduction to your stay in Rome. The itinerary touches on Rome’s main attractions without omitting its smaller, local features.

Wine tasting in a charming wine bar

Via Monserrato, 4

Duration: 2 hours

Indulge in the ultimate wine tasting experience in a boutique wine bar footsteps from Campo de’ Fiori. Step inside the boutique enoteca where you will be greeted by your host Patrizia and her sommelier son, Giampaolo. Listen as the sommelier takes you on a journey around Italy and its wine production through the tastings of 6 premium Italian wines, salami, cured meats, cheeses, bread and olives.

Browse our selection below to discover the coolest places around Campo de’ Fiori.