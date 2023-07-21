best beaches near rome

Where to Go to the Beach From Rome (in order of distance)

Summer is a popular time to visit Rome, but the hot weather may be a bit too much for some tourists. Luckily, the Eternal City has plenty of nearby beaches to beat the summer heat and many of them can be reached by public transportation from Rome.

See our recommendations and travel tips for the beaches close to Rome.

Ostia Beach

How to get to Ostia Beach: take the Metro to the station “Piramide” (line B), go to Roma Porta San Paolo train station and take a train to Ostia Lido (half hour train journey, Rome-Lido railway)

On summer weekends, the city virtually empties out as locals head to Ostia (the closest beach to Rome) for a little fun in the sun. While Ostia’s water isn’t the cleanest, its black sandy beaches packed with beach clubs (where you pay for a chair and umbrella) are plenty to attract the crowds. At night, up and down the lungomare the beach bars transform into discos. The most popular, Shilling features ubers of space where you can shake your thing on the dance floor or the sand all night long.

Fregene

How to get to Fregene Beach: Take the Metro A to the Cornelia stop (direction Battistini), then take the Cotral bus to Fregene.

During the ‘dolce vita’ days, the seaside town Fregene, famous for its grandeur villas, was once the hot spot for Rome’s fashionable Via Veneto crowd like Federico Fellini & Pier Paolo Pasolini. Although over the years Fregene has lost a little bit of its glitz and glamour, it still attracts the likes of Italian celebrities, footballers and hipsters looking for a cooler alternative to Ostia. By night, much like Ostia, Fregene becomes a hedonistic playground for partygoers. Among the most popular are Gilda on the Beach (Lungomare di Ponente, 11), Blu Fregene (Lungomare di Ponenete) and Singita (Villaggio dei Pescatori) is famous for its chic sunset aperitivo. You can reserve your aperitivo spot on the sand fro maximum 4 people, while beach canopies can be reserved for up to 10 people.

Santa Severa

How to get to Santa Severa Beach: 1 hour train journey from Termini or Roma San Pietro Station. The beach is a 20 minute walk from the station.

While hipsters head off to Ostia and Fregene for a little fun in the sun, local families and couples looking for a quieter spot to soak in some rays head over to the seaside town Santa Severa. You can get to Santa Savera from either Termini train station and it’ll take you an hour or from San Pietro train station in just 40 minutes. Here, the beach is a golden brown and the water tends to be a lot cleaner. You’ll find windsurfers and plenty of families riding their bikes along the lungomare where a beautiful castle dating back to Etruscan times dominates the panorama.

Anzio

How to get to Anzio: Anzio can be easily reached by train from Termini (1.10 hour). A 15-minute walk down hill and you are at the beach.

Anzio, birthplace of Emperor Nero, is not only famous for its blue flag beaches but also for having been the landing spot for the Allies in the Second World War. It is the perfect place to explore some history and top up your tan. It offers a mix of private and free beaches, golden sands and a quite big coastline. There are many restaurants by the sea where you can enjoy fresh seafood, as well as a cute port from which you can catch ferries to the Ponza and Ventotene islands. Besides the bay, also the imperial Villa of Nerone, the War Cemetery and the Tor Caldara nature reserve are worth a visit. If you want to stop by for a delicious seafood lunch, head to Da Alceste al Buon Gusto or Da Romolo al Porto, you won’t be disappointed!

Santa Marinella

How to get to Santa Marinella Beach: Train from Termini or Roma San Pietro Station (1 hour). The beach is just ten minute walk from the station.

Photo by Luca Conti

If you’re looking for more of a relaxing day the beach far away from all of the hubbub and crowds, then the seaside town of Santa Marinella is definitely your spot. Just after you’ve hopped off the train (which takes about 40 minutes from San Pietro Station), the beach is only a five-minute walk from the station. Like Santa Severa, the beaches are golden brown and the water is great for swimming. Santa Marinella also has its own castle, Castello Odescalchi located near the touristic port where a nice passeggiata at sunset is definitely a must! For those looking for a little music and dancing, Bar Maiorca is the place to be.

Sabaudia (Circeo)

How to get to Sabaudia: From Termini take the train to Priverno-Fossanova and then a Cotral bus to Sabaudia. All in all the journey will take around 1 hour 15 minutes.

Famously a blue flag area, this spacious and stunning coastline is predominantly made up of free beaches at which you simply pay for beach chairs and umbrellas. Despite having the odd restaurant here and there, the shores rarely gets crowded thanks to its vast stretches of sand. Also a keen spot for history buffs, the beach of Sabaudia offers views of a grand defensive tower, the Torre Paola. A lake at the centre of the town sees many rowing teams from around the world flock to the area for training.

Sperlonga

How to get to Sabaudia: Train from Termini to the Fondi-Sperlonga station and then a bus to Sperlonga (around 2 hours).

Sperlonga is a dream seaside town south of Rome, with a sea as tranquil and blue as you will find in the Lazio area, a long stretch of white sandy beach and a picturesque whitewash hilltop town. With many fish restaurants and little antiquarian shops and unforgettable views of the cliff edged bay, it is a favourite I return to again and again.

Argentario

How to get to Argentario: We suggest to rent a car (around 2 hours car journey) or to take a train from Roma Termini to Orbetello and then a bus

Monte Argentario is a peninsula with gleaming turquoise waters, outstanding natural beauty and a mix of sandy beaches and secluded rocky coves, an idyllic retreat on the Tuscan coast. It is connected to the mainland by three sand spits 6km in length creating two lagoons and miles of enchanting beaches. The two main fortified port villages are Porto Santo Stefano and Porto Ercole (death place of Caravaggio). A panoramic coastal road links these two towns and winds along the coast with fantastic views of the Tuscan Archipelago chain of islands.

Ponza

How to get to Ponza: From Termini take a train to Anzio, Terracina or Formia and then a ferry to Ponza.

For a little island fun and emerald blue-green waters, it’s worth taking the trip down to Ponza. It’s the largest of six islands in the Pontine Archipelago, just 23 miles off the coast of Lazio. To get there, you’ll need to take a train from Termini or Formia to Anzio and then a hydrofoil to Ponza, making the total trip a little over three hours. Once on the island, rent a little boat or hook on with a boat tour to uncover the hidden coves with excellent swimming spots. Watch the sun set over an aperitivo at Le Terrazze (Via Chiaia di Luna) and then kick off your sandals and dance the night away at Mamafè (Via Campo Inglese).

