The most Beautiful Places where to Ski near Rome

Where to ski near Rome

Everyone has heard about the stunning ski resorts in the Alps and Dolomites. But not everyone knows you don’t necessarily need to go up north to ski! In fact, I’ll let you in on a little secret: the Apennines have great skiing resorts as well, and the best part? They’re only a two-hour car-ride from Rome! So if you feel like going down the slopes this weekend – even just for a day – head to one of these ski resorts for some real winter fun.

RECOMMENDED:

Day Trips from Rome

Hiking Near Rome: A Short Guide For Mountain Lovers

Exploring The Lazio Region

Roccaraso

Region: Abruzzo

Distance with car: 2 hours

Skiing level: beginner to expert

Roccaraso in the Abruzzo region is without a doubt the most extensive skiing resort in central Italy thanks to its 130km of slopes that connect the resorts of Rivisondoli, Pescocostanzo and Pescasseroli through 32 lifts! It boasts 22 blue piste, 19 red slopes and 8 black slopes for more advanced skiers, which means it’s the perfect place to show your stuff on the slopes. The best part? Lack of snow is no problem thanks to the snowmaking machines.

Campo Felice

Region: Abruzzo

Distance with car: 2 hours

Skiing level: beginner to expert

Easily reachable through the Roma-Aquila highway, Campo Felice in the Abruzzo region is one of the best skiing resorts near Rome. With 15km of slopes dedicated to piste rosse and 10km dedicated to black slopes, Campo Felice promises a good time for medium to advanced skiers. But no worries, there are also 6 blue slopes to practice your skiing if you’re a bit rough around the edges! There are 389 snowmaking machines to ensure perfectly white slopes!

Ovindoli

Region: Abruzzo

Distance with car: 1.30 hours

Skiing level: beginner to expert

Located in the Sirente-Velino park, the Ovindoli ski resort not only offers great skiing slopes but also a jaw-dropping scenery. You’ll understand what I’m talking about as the chair lift takes you up to Monte Magnola to the highest point of the resort at an altitude of 2056 meters! There are various types of slopes, from 6 blue slopes to 8 red slopes and 7 black piste. If you’re an advanced skier, don’t miss out on the Pistone slope!

INSPIRATION

The Best Events In Rome This Winter

Terminillo

Region: Lazio

Distance with car: 1.45hours

Skiing level: beginner to medium

Terminillo is an historic Italian ski resort known as “the mountain of Rome” due to the large influx of tourists coming from the capital. Located just 100km from Rome, it is the perfect spot for a versatile experience. The Terminillo ski area develops around Terminilluccio and Terminilletto, with an altitude ranging from 1600 to 2100 meters and boasting over 30km of slopes, with a concentration of blue and red piste.

Monte Livata

Region: Lazio

Distance with car: 1.30 hours

Skiing level: beginner to medium

Located just 70km from the capital, Monte Livata boasts an altitude of 1425 to 1758 meters and is the only ski resort in the province of Rome. While there are only 8km of slopes, the piste are suitable for any ski level. If you’re one of those skiers who enjoys lunches and hot chocolate by the slopes, keep in mind that the rifugio may not always be open.

INSPIRATION

The best winter getaways