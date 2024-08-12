Welcome to Ponza, the surprising island near Rome

Everything you need to know about the island of Ponza: how to reach Ponza, what to see in Ponza, and where to eat.

The choice of a summer destination is never an easy one, especially when time is at a premium, be it for a weekend or even just for a quick getaway from the heat that is the city.

There is, however, a place not far from Rome that has more to offer to those who are looking for a perfect mix between relaxation, vivacity, authenticity and the breathtaking beauty of nature. This place is Ponza, an island, to use the words of the poet Montale, that has managed to remain an island, a microcosm in itself and never predictable, with its coves with deep cliffs that open out onto crystal blue waters and a turquoise seabed.

Ponza is the largest of the Pontine Island, a group of six archipelagos distinguished by their stunning scenery, crystal clear waters and authentic charm. The main inhabited islands are Ponza and Ventotene, while the others, such as Palmarola, Zannone, Santo Stefano and Gavi, are mostly uninhabited or nature reserves.

Ponza boasts a history that stretches back thousands of years. Originally settled by the ancient Romans, the island’s strategic position made it an ideal spot for maritime trade. Legend has it that Ponza is linked to the myth of Ulysses, who, according to Homer’s “Odyssey,” encountered enchanting nymphs on his travels.

Throughout the centuries, Ponza has been influenced by various cultures, from the Romans to the Byzantines and later the Spanish. It was during the Renaissance that the island started gaining fame with noble families constructing villas on its shores.

However, the past century has marked some of the most significant changes as Ponza began to emerge as a popular tourist destination. The remnants of its storied past can still be seen, from ancient Roman ruins to the charming architecture of its coastal towns.

“Among the prickly pears, bougainvillea and bursts of broom, I lose myself

in the beauty of its sunsets and find on earth my paradise.” E. Montale

How to reach Ponza

The port of Anzio is the most convenient and closest to Rome from which to reach Ponza. From Rome, Anzio can be easily reached by regional trains that depart from the Termini train station in Rome. The journey time is about 1 hour and 10 minutes by train. The Laziomar company ferries depart regularly from Anzio throughout the year. The trip takes about 2h30mins. During the summer season, hydrofoils are also available, reducing the travel time to about 1h30mins.

The port of Terracina is another good option. Ferries from here offer a pleasant 2 hour 30 minute crossing.

Due to its proximity to Rome and good connections, Formia is one of the most used ports to reach Ponza. Ferries take about 2 hours and 30 minutes, while hydrofoils, which are faster, take about 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Exploring the island

The best way to enjoy the sea of the isola lunata (named for its shape resembling a crescent moon) is to treat yourself to an excursion by boat. Some of the most beautiful and iconic beaches such as Chiaia di Luna are only accessible by sea, as they have been closed for a few years now due to the collapse of some landslides.

Here are some of the sea gems in Ponza not to be missed:

Chiaia di Luna

Located on the west coast of the island, Chiaia di Luna is one of the most famous and spectacular beaches of Ponza. It is famous for its imposing wall of white tuff, more than 100 meters high, which forms a perfect semicircle around the beach, creating an almost lunar atmosphere. The crystal clear waters, together with the fine golden sand, make Chiaia di Luna a place of extraordinary natural beauty. Accessible only by sea or through a Roman tunnel, now closed for safety reasons, this beach remains a symbol of Ponza’s wild and unspoiled charm.

Pilate’s Caves

It is famous for its ancient Roman cisterns dug into the rock, located on the east coast near the port. These ancient tunnels, used for fish farming, open onto a clear turquoise sea, creating an evocative environment rich in history.

Cala Feola

Located in the northwestern part of the island, near Le Forna, this cove is famous for its natural pools and crystal clear waters, which attract visitors seeking relaxation and natural beauty. Cala Feola is easy to reach both by land and by sea. It is also a great place to stop for lunch.

Natural Arch

An impressive rock formation which forms a natural arch about 30 meters high. Its shape allows small boats to pass through. It is definitely a must when boating around the island.

Cove of Water

Located in the northern part of the island, near the resort of Le Forna, this cove offers a unique blend of natural beauty, tranquility and mining history. The area was an important mining area for bentonite, a mineral used in various industries, until the middle of the 20th century. The remains of old mining structures, including the ruins of old mines, give the cove a peculiar historical charm.

While Ponza is known for its iconic beaches, many hidden gems are waiting to be discovered.

The Historic Fortino di Santa Maria: This 17th-century fortress stands sentinel over the island’s picturesque landscape. Hike to the top for panoramic views of the coastline and neighboring islands. It’s a perfect spot for history buffs eager to understand Ponza’s strategic importance over the centuries. Cala dell’Arcipelago: This secluded cove is one of Ponza’s best-kept secrets. Surrounded by dramatic cliffs and vibrant flora, it boasts stunning turquoise waters ideal for swimming and snorkeling. The tranquility of the area makes it a perfect escape from the more crowded beaches. The Path of the Olives: For nature lovers and hikers, this scenic trail winds through olive groves and rocky landscapes, offering breathtaking views across the island. Along the way, you may encounter wild herbs and local flora, perfect for the adventurous spirit seeking to connect with nature. The Old Port: While the main harbor is bustling with activity, the Old Port retains an air of nostalgia. Wander along the cobbled streets lined with traditional fishermen’s houses and quaint shops. It’s a great place to capture the essence of Ponza’s maritime culture.

Genuine Aspects of Island Life

One of Ponza’s most striking qualities is its ability to maintain its authentic charm despite the increase in tourism. The islanders are friendly and welcoming, often engaging visitors in lively conversations about their culture and traditions.

The heart of the island is the port of Ponza, with its pastel houses and fishing boats at anchor. Here, among the narrow streets and the small squares, there is an atmosphere that is authentic and genuine. Summer evenings come alive with festivals, parties and concerts, offering visitors a taste of the vibrant local culture.

The local cuisine is another experience not to be missed. Typical dishes such as cacciucco, a fish soup, or tiella, a type of stuffed focaccia, delight the palate with simple but intense flavors based on fresh fish, seafood and local produce. No meal is complete without a glass of sweet aromatic local wine, the Ponzese. The islanders cultivate a variety of grapes, producing wines that perfectly complement their seafood-rich dishes.

Keep reading for a guide to the best restaurants and hotels on the island to make your stay in Ponza unforgettable.

Best Restaurants and Bars in Ponza

Gennarino a Mare

Located on Ponza’s waterfront, Gennarino a Mare offers spectacular views of the harbor and fine dining that celebrates the flavors of the sea. Dishes such as amberjack carpaccio and spaghetti with sea urchins are among customers’ favorites. The freshness of the ingredients and the chef’s creativity make each meal a unique dining experience.

Acqua Pazza

Awarded a Michelin star, Acqua Pazza is renowned for its innovative cuisine and impeccable service. The restaurant, located near the harbor, offers a menu that ranges from classic seafood dishes to bolder creations such as seafood crudo with citrus and spices. The wine list is extensive and well curated, with a selection of local and international labels.

Il Tramonto

As the name suggests, Il Tramonto is the perfect place to watch the sun dip into the sea. Located in Le Forna, it offers panoramic views and traditional Ponza cuisine. Dishes such as fish soup and grilled octopus are popular. The family atmosphere and friendly service complete the experience.

La Marina

Located at the top of the island, La Marina is a family-run restaurant offering authentic and generous cuisine. Specialties include homemade pasta with seafood and fresh fish of the day. The terrace overlooking the sea is the perfect place for a romantic dinner.

Orestorante

Known for its creative cuisine and use of local ingredients, Orestorante offers a sophisticated dining experience. Dishes such as stuffed squid and seafood risotto are among the most popular. The elegant setting and welcoming staff make every visit special.

L’Incanto

Located in Le Forna, L’Incanto offers one of the most beautiful views on the island, especially at sunset. This bar is the perfect place to unwind after a day on the beach with a wide selection of cocktails, local wines and delicious appetizers. Don’t miss their famous Lemon Spritz, a fresh twist on the classic Italian aperitivo.

Bar Tripoli

One of Ponza’s most historic bars, Bar Tripoli is located in the heart of the port. It is the ideal place to enjoy a drink and watch the comings and goings of the boats in the harbor. The bar offers a wide range of cocktails, but the highlights are the local wines and the cheese and charcuterie boards. The lively atmosphere and central location make it a popular hangout for locals and tourists alike.

Eea

Eea is an elegant lounge bar on Ponza’s waterfront. With its chic interior and breathtaking views of the bay, it is the perfect place to enjoy a sophisticated aperitif. The cocktail menu is creative and well curated, with options ranging from classics to innovative drinks made with local ingredients. Pair your drink with one of the tapas plates for the full experience.

Best Hotels in Ponza

Hotel Chiaia di Luna

Overlooking the picturesque bay of Chiaia di Luna, this hotel offers a breathtaking view and a first class service. The elegant, well-appointed rooms offer comfort and tranquility. The hotel has a swimming pool with panoramic views, a restaurant serving typical dishes and a terrace where you can enjoy an aperitif at sunset.

Grand Hotel Santa Domitilla

The Grand Hotel Santa Domitilla is located very close to the port and is an oasis of luxury and relaxation. The rooms are spacious and equipped with all modern comforts. The wellness center, with its thermal pools and spa treatments, is perfect for rejuvenating after a day of exploring. The hotel restaurant offers fine cuisine and a selection of fine wines.

Hotel Mari

This small hotel blends in perfectly with the classic setting of Ponza’s port, just a short walk from the small square. Ideal for those who would like to stay central without having to drive around the island.

Hotel La Baia

With its prime location on Frontone Beach, Hotel La Baia is perfect for those seeking a beach vacation. The tastefully decorated rooms offer panoramic views and direct access to the beach. The hotel’s restaurant serves local cuisine prepared with fresh and healthy ingredients.

Villa Laetitia

For an exclusive stay, Villa Laetitia offers luxury apartments and suites in a historic villa. Nestled in a Mediterranean garden overlooking the sea, the elegantly furnished and fully equipped accommodations. Personalized service and attention to detail make each stay an unforgettable experience.