The best day trips and weekend getaways from Rome
From medieval towns and castles to beaches and lakes, the Lazio region and surrounding environs have it all. Rome is the perfect starting point for touring some of the best Italy has to offer, only a couple of hours from the city. Whether your idea of a perfect weekend is hiking with panoramic views, visiting historic sites, and churches, enjoying a leisurely meal in a typical osteria or getting lost wandering through quaint cobblestone streets, one of these weekend getaways and road trips from Rome is sure to inspire a relaxing escape.
- DAY TRIPS IN LAZIO
- Lakes
- Borgos – Small Villages
- Seaside
- Archaeological Sites
- Nature
- DAY TRIPS IN UMBRIA
- DAY TRIPS IN ABRUZZO
- DAY TRIPS IN TOSCANA
- DAY TRIPS IN CAMPANIA
DAY TRIPS IN LAZIO
Lakes
Lago di Bolsena
A day trip to Europe’s Largest Volcanic Lake
Lago di Bracciano
A volcanic lake an hour from Rome provides a refreshing respite
Lago di Vico
Tranquility in a Natural Reserve
Borgos – Small Villages
Calcata
Take a day trip to Lazio’s Boho Borgo
Sermoneta
A day trip to a Medieval Jewel with a Mighty Castle
Subiaco
Nature and beautiful monasteries
Seaside
Ponza
A day trip to the magical island near Rome
Archaeological Sites
Ostia Antica
A day trip to A Smaller Version of Pompeii
Tuscania
A day trip to the Pearl of Etruria
Nature
Fiuggi and Anagni
A visit to Fiuggi’s thermal baths is a must
Giardino di Ninfa
A day trip to the enchanting Garden of the Nymphs
DAY TRIPS IN UMBRIA
DAY TRIPS IN ABRUZZO
DAY TRIPS IN TOSCANA
DAY TRIPS IN CAMPANIA
The Best Things To Do In Lazio
Another easy day trip to Rome is Frascati. Frascati is famous for their white wine and is an easy 25 minute train ride from Roma Termini and costs only 2.10 euro. The town is charming and if you’d like to go on a great laid-back tour I recommend The Old Frascati Wine Tour http://www.oldfrascati.com
The tour is run by an American woman who lives in Frascati and is part of one of the wine making families on the tour. Buon Viaggio!