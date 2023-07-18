The best day trips and weekend getaways from Rome

From medieval towns and castles to beaches and lakes, the Lazio region and surrounding environs have it all. Rome is the perfect starting point for touring some of the best Italy has to offer, only a couple of hours from the city. Whether your idea of a perfect weekend is hiking with panoramic views, visiting historic sites, and churches, enjoying a leisurely meal in a typical osteria or getting lost wandering through quaint cobblestone streets, one of these weekend getaways and road trips from Rome is sure to inspire a relaxing escape.

DAY TRIPS IN LAZIO

Lakes

Castel Gandolfo The Papal Palace and Gardens Lago di Bolsena A day trip to Europe’s Largest Volcanic Lake Lago di Martignano A Hidden Gem near Rome

Nemi A day trip to a Magical Town Famous for Strawberries Lago di Bracciano A volcanic lake an hour from Rome provides a refreshing respite Lago di Vico Tranquility in a Natural Reserve

Borgos – Small Villages

Anagni The city of the popes Calcata Take a day trip to Lazio’s Boho Borgo Casperia Charm and Olive Oil in the Hills of Sabina

Civita di Bagnoregio A Fairytale Come to Life Sermoneta A day trip to a Medieval Jewel with a Mighty Castle Subiaco Nature and beautiful monasteries

Viterbo A trip back in Time

Seaside

Best Beaches Beaches near Rome Ponza A day trip to the magical island near Rome Santa Severa Visit the Castel and the Medieval Village

Archaeological Sites

Cerveteri Fascinating Insight into Ancient Burial Practices Ostia Antica A day trip to A Smaller Version of Pompeii Tuscania A day trip to the Pearl of Etruria

Tivoli Explore the enchanting villa

Nature

Bomarzo’s Park of the Monsters The oldest sculpture park in the modern world Fiuggi and Anagni A visit to Fiuggi’s thermal baths is a must Giardino di Ninfa A day trip to the enchanting Garden of the Nymphs

DAY TRIPS IN UMBRIA

Assisi One of the best-preserved medieval towns in the world Orvieto Medieval Elegance in Southern Umbria

DAY TRIPS IN ABRUZZO

Ovindoli Mountain Air and the Great Outdoors Santo Stefano in Sassano Escape to Abruzzo

DAY TRIPS IN TOSCANA

Florence How to spend 24 hours in Florence Lucca A peek behind the Mura Urbane

DAY TRIPS IN CAMPANIA

Naples Weekend Getaway to Naples

