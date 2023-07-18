Features, Weekend Getaway from Rome

Spectacular & Historical Locations For Day Trips From Rome

by
best-day-trips-from-rome

The best day trips and weekend getaways from Rome

From medieval towns and castles to beaches and lakes, the Lazio region and surrounding environs have it all. Rome is the perfect starting point for touring some of the best Italy has to offer, only a couple of hours from the city. Whether your idea of a perfect weekend is hiking with panoramic views, visiting historic sites, and churches, enjoying a leisurely meal in a typical osteria or getting lost wandering through quaint cobblestone streets, one of these weekend getaways and road trips from Rome is sure to inspire a relaxing escape.

omio banner

 Click on the photos below and discover a detailed post for each location

DAY TRIPS IN LAZIO

Lakes

Papal Palace and Gardens of Castel Gandalfo Gardens

Castel Gandolfo

The Papal Palace and Gardens

Weekend Getaway / Day trips from Rome: Lago di Bolsena

Lago di Bolsena

A day trip to Europe’s Largest Volcanic Lake

lago di martignano

Lago di Martignano

A Hidden Gem near Rome

Weekend Getaway / Day trips from Rome: Nemi

Nemi

A day trip to a Magical Town Famous for Strawberries

Bracciano’s Medieval Charm Endures Today

Lago di Bracciano

A volcanic lake an hour from Rome provides a refreshing respite

Weekend Getaway / Day trips from Rome: Lago di Vico

Lago di Vico

Tranquility in a Natural Reserve

Borgos – Small Villages

cattedrale-anagni

Anagni

The city of the popes

Weekend Getaway from Rome: Calcata, Lazio’s Boho Borgo

Calcata

Take a day trip to Lazio’s Boho Borgo

Weekend Getaway / Day trips from Rome: Casperia

Casperia

Charm and Olive Oil in the Hills of Sabina

Civita di Bagnoregio

Civita di Bagnoregio

A Fairytale Come to Life

Weekend Getaway / Day trips from Rome: Sermoneta

Sermoneta

A day trip to a Medieval Jewel with a Mighty Castle

Day Trip from Rome to Subiaco and its Sacred Places

Subiaco

Nature and beautiful monasteries

Day trip from Rome: Viterbo

Viterbo

A trip back in Time

Seaside

Beaches Near Rome

Best Beaches

Beaches near Rome

ponza

Ponza

A day trip to the magical island near Rome

Exploring medieval heritage: enchanting castles to visit near Rome

Santa Severa

Visit the Castel and the Medieval Village

Archaeological Sites

Weekend Getaway / Day trips from Rome: Cerveteri

Cerveteri

Fascinating Insight into Ancient Burial Practices

Ostia Antica

A day trip to A Smaller Version of Pompeii

Weekend Getaway / Day trips from Rome: Tuscania

Tuscania

A day trip to the Pearl of Etruria

day trip from rome: Villa d'Este Tivoli

Tivoli

Explore the enchanting villa

Nature

The park of monsters Bomarzo

Bomarzo’s Park of the Monsters

 The oldest sculpture park in the modern world

visit fiuggi and anagni

Fiuggi and Anagni

A visit to Fiuggi’s thermal baths is a must

day trip from rome: the Ninfa Gardens

Giardino di Ninfa

A day trip to the enchanting Garden of the Nymphs

DAY TRIPS IN UMBRIA

DAY TRIP FROM ROME TO ASSISI

Assisi

One of the best-preserved medieval towns in the world

dat trip to rome to orvieto italy

Orvieto

Medieval Elegance in Southern Umbria

DAY TRIPS IN ABRUZZO

Weekend Getaway / Day trips from Rome: Ovindoli

Ovindoli

Mountain Air and the Great Outdoors

Weekend Getaway / Day trips from Rome: Santo Stefano di Sessanio and Rocca Calascio

Santo Stefano in Sassano

Escape to Abruzzo

DAY TRIPS IN TOSCANA

Firenze

Florence

How to spend 24 hours in Florence

Weekend getaway from Rome to Lucca

Lucca

A peek behind the Mura Urbane

DAY TRIPS IN CAMPANIA

Best things to see in Naples

Naples

Weekend Getaway to Naples

The Best Things To Do In Lazio

Check out our private day trip here: romeing.it/shop/product-tag/day-trip/

Related Post:

dat trip to rome to orvieto italyDay trip from Rome to Orvieto giardino-di-ninfaGiardino di Ninfa Reopens this spring The park of monsters BomarzoBomarzo and the Park of the Monsters best things to see and do in tusciaThe best places to visit in Tuscia
Tags from the story
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

1 Comment

  • Another easy day trip to Rome is Frascati. Frascati is famous for their white wine and is an easy 25 minute train ride from Roma Termini and costs only 2.10 euro. The town is charming and if you’d like to go on a great laid-back tour I recommend The Old Frascati Wine Tour http://www.oldfrascati.com
    The tour is run by an American woman who lives in Frascati and is part of one of the wine making families on the tour. Buon Viaggio!

    Reply
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *