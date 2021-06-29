Cosmic Bar, the new summer pop-up by Villa Borghese and Galleria Nazionale

The hot temporary bar in Valle Giulia opens until October

Located just outside the National Gallery of Modern Art Museum is Cosmic Bar – the latest edition to the summer bar scene in Rome. A place to get away from the city without leaving Rome – Cosmic has a secret garden and lounge that are a bit different from the rest in their genre.

This seasonal pop-up bar is the new project from Marc Cefaratti and his partners, all nightlife veterans. The secret formula? Keeping the prices low (compared to most of the other posh outdoor spots) but the quality high. This not only applies to the ingredients and products used but also the service which is top-notch.

An elegant modern space, delicious and reasonably priced drinks and light bites paired with that notorious Italian hospitality. You can enjoy delicious offerings surrounded by beautiful lights and works of modern art. Cosmic is a casual spot yet extremely sophisticated, attracting young professionals and a sophisticated older crowd.

Keeping with the summer theme is a food menu featuring fresh, light dishes like pinsa, poke, and hummus. And the drinks are out of this world. Colorful and creative, a mix of easy classics and signature drinks, each cocktail is a song about the cosmos. Every cocktail is as pleasing to the eye as they are to the tastebuds. The star of the menu (and the most popular) is appropriately named the “Black Star”.

Cosmic’s drink menu was designed by another star – up and coming bartender Federica Geirola. One of the few female Bar Managers here in Rome, Federica was inspired by her surroundings, her experience in bartending and the exhibit housed within the art museum: “CosmoWomen – Places as Constellations”, an all-female exhibition featuring the Bartlett School of Architecture Alumni.

Open every day from 7pm to 2am until October 17th, Cosmic Bar also has a separate area that’s perfect for private parties and events.

Aperitivo a la carte starting at 8 euros for a spritz to 10 euros for cocktails (post-dinner cocktails starting at 12 euros). Reservations are strongly recommended.